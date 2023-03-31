A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.106

The board of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 6.0% on the 9th of June to £0.106, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.10. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.5%.

A.G. BARR's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, A.G. BARR's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 20.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.0932 total annually to £0.125. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.0% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, A.G. BARR's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On A.G. BARR's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think A.G. BARR will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for A.G. BARR that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is A.G. BARR not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

