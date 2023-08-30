A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A.G. BARR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£45m ÷ (UK£378m - UK£76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, A.G. BARR has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for A.G. BARR compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for A.G. BARR.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at A.G. BARR doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From A.G. BARR's ROCE

While returns have fallen for A.G. BARR in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 25% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for A.G. BARR you'll probably want to know about.

