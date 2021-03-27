G-Force Dental Supplement Reviews - Does It Work for Teeth and Gums?

G-force supplement is an advanced dental health formula with high quality ingredients that work to support oral hygiene by way of naturally rebuilding teeth and gums from the inside out, but do the Gforce pills work or are there negative side effect risks to know about before buying today.

G-force is a dental supplement that claims to support tooth and gum health.

Just take two capsules of G-force daily to purportedly rebuild your gums and teeth while getting rid of tooth decay. Used in conjunction with a 30-second trick before brushing your teeth, the G-Force dental supplement for oral hygiene support uses advanced natural ingredients to help optimize mouth health.

But what is G-force? Does G-force work, or is it yet another dental health supplement that doesn't work? Or is this the solution for gum and mouth problems? Find out everything you need to know about G-force today in our review.

What is G-force?

G-force is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through GforceTeeth.com.

The supplement is marketed as a “30-second trick” that can help anyone rebuild gums and teeth while getting rid of tooth decay.

G-force uses ingredients like zinc, milk thistle, beet root, artichoke, dandelion, and more to solve tooth and gum problems. The formula contains over a dozen herb and plant extracts that can purportedly support tooth and gum health in multiple ways.

G-force is made by a Miami, Florida-based supplement company. You can only buy G-force through Gforceteeth.com, where it’s priced at around $70 per bottle.

How Does G-force Work?

G-force is founded on the idea that gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath are unrelated to your oral hygiene.

Even if you brush your teeth daily, you can still develop gum disease and tooth decay.

Modern dental science tells us that dental hygiene is crucial for oral health. People who don’t brush their teeth tend to have worse oral health than people who do brush their teeth.

The makers of G-force, however, flip that concept on its head, claiming the two are unrelated:

“Despite popular belief, gum disease, tooth decay and even bad breath have nothing to do with how good your oral hygiene is…But with dangerous bacteria buried deep inside your gums, eating at your roots and creating deadly complications for your eyes, throat, heart and lungs.”

In fact, even people who brush ten times per day will not eliminate this bacteria – no matter how hard they try, even the most advanced cleaning treatments will not destroy the bacteria lurking in your mouth.

With that in mind, G-force is formulated to support the underlying issues that virtually any tooth or gum problem derives from regardless of your age, the severity of your condition, or your oral hygiene habits.

What Does G-force Do?

G-force fills your saliva with antibiotic compounds that target bacteria in your teeth and gums.

Instead of removing bacteria by brushing and rinsing your mouth, G-force strengthens your mouth from the inside out.

Using herbal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, G-force fills your body with ingredients that support healthy inflammation and antioxidant activity.

In fact, the makers of G-force claim the ingredients “work like natural antibiotics” and are capable of “removing dangerous hotbeds of infections in just a few hours.”

By supporting healthy bacteria levels in your mouth, G-force claims to fortify your gums, strengthen your teeth, and help solve other serious dental problems.

What to Expect After Taking G-force

According to the G-force website, people who take the supplement can enjoy powerful benefits.

After taking the supplement for a few weeks, you can enjoy the same oral health benefits as 32,000 other people who have already taken the formula.

The sales page claims people who take G-force can expect all of the following benefits:

No more inflamed, bleeding gums

No more dental infections or bad breath

No more tooth or gum pain, and no need to take pain medication

No need to cover your mouth or feel embarrassed

The ability to eat whatever you like, whenever you want

The freedom to smile, talk and be proud of your teeth

If you have poor oral health, then all of these benefits sound great. People with bad teeth and gum problems may not be able to eat the foods they like, for example. Others are afraid to smile in public.

G-force claims to solve all of these problems using a 100% natural solution with no side effects. Let’s take a closer look at the story behind G-force to understand how it works.

The Story Behind G-force

G-force was created by a 54-year old Pennsylvania man named Daniel Moore. Daniel and his wife Nina were at their son’s wedding on August 20th. Everything was going smoothly until Daniel took a bite of the wedding cake, then nearly choked to death on a loose tooth.

Here’s how Daniel explains the incident:

“everything was going smoothly until I started eating from the Bride’s White Chocolate Raspberry cake….Filled with emotion, I completely forgot to chew on my left side… and at the slightest touch… my tooth fell down and got stuck in my throat…Leaving me breathless for a minute… which seemed like an eternity! Without knowing what was stuck in my throat.”

Daniel inadvertently made a huge scene. He started coughing up blood. He felt like he ruined his son’s wedding – all because of his poor dental health.

Daniel visited a dentist, who told him he had advanced gum disease. Daniel’s gum disease had passed from gingivitis to periodontitis. Periodontitis is a serious condition that destroys your gums and jawbone. It can lead to bad breath, tooth decay and eventually the loss of all your teeth.

The dentist told Daniel he needed gum grafts, fillings, root canals, and surgery to fix his advanced oral health problem.

Daniel was shocked at the cost of the treatment, so he decided to research natural cures for periodontitis instead. Ignoring his dentist’s medical advice, Daniel researched periodontitis cures online and this eventually led him to met George Robinson.

George is a retired dentist with 50 years of experience in the field. George claims he discovered what he thought could be the cure for periodontal but never had the time to dig deeper into it – until Daniel came knocking.

Dr. George Robinson claimed the secret to gum disease was in saliva. By filling your saliva with antibacterial agents, you can supercharge your saliva’s ability to protect your teeth and gums:

“…Dr. Robinson had seen dozens of plants, herbs and minerals which can be combined in a certain way to create an extremely strong, efficient and quick-acting remedy.”

Daniel wrote down the herbs that George recommended, then added them into his formula. Daniel claimed herbs like artichoke, beet root, feverfew, and others were the secret to eliminating gum disease.

Daniel tested the formula on himself. Despite having an advanced case of gum disease, Daniel eliminated his problem using George’s recommended formula. In fact, it appears Daniel completely cured his gum disease just by using G-force. Here’s how he explains what happened after taking the supplement:

“I’ve seen first-hand how using G-force gave me back my life and helped me get rid of all the pain and humiliation….And how I no longer lose sleep at night worrying whether one of my teeth is about to fall out or whether there’s an infection that could spread to my brain and kill me in a matter of hours…”

To make a long story short, Daniel packaged George’s recommended ingredients into a supplement. He now sells the G-Force dental health supplement online in the form of advanced oral hygiene support, claiming it can help anyone enjoy similar powerful benefits.

What Does G-force Do?

G-force gives your body the herbal extracts it needs to supercharge your saliva, helping fight bacteria in your mouth. By supercharging your saliva, you can purportedly eliminate gum and tooth problems, periodontitis, gingivitis, and other serious conditions.

G-force claims to work using a three-step process, including:

Stage 1) Creates an alkaline environment that stops the growth of new bacteria and breaks existing plaque.

Stage 2) Drowns the bacteria in cleansing substances from your saliva while also fighting bleeding and inflammation using essential purifying agents.

Stage 3) Tightens loose gums, heals wound in your mouth, and cements the roots of your teeth in place, creating a strong shield for your teeth and gums while “making them virtually indestructible” against future infections or bacteria.

Typically, oral health supplements don’t work in the ways listed above. Most supplements don’t claim to tighten loose gums, for example, or strengthen the roots of your teeth. If your teeth are already loose, then a supplement will not fix that. You may need surgery or other serious treatments. However, the G-force product presentation says that you’ll “begin to feel loose gums tighten” and “the roots of your teeth become cemented in place” after taking G-force for just a few weeks.

G-force Features & Benefits

The makers of G-force claim you can experience powerful benefits by taking G-force daily. The supplement is marketed to people with dental decay, bad breathe, and other serious oral health issues – like Daniel, who used G-force to eliminate his periodontitis.

According to the official website, G-force can help you to:

Stop bleeding and receding gums

Regain the healthy look and feel of your gums

Stop dental pain and infections, saving you thousands of dollars on root canals and other procedures

“Escape” gingivitis and other periodontal diseases

Remove ugly plaque build-up, eliminate bad breath, and rejuvenate your confidence from the mouth out

While most dental health supplements claim to help support teeth and gum health. G-force takes these effects to the next level, claiming to affect gingivitis and other periodontal diseases. Next, we’ll review the ingredients in G-force to see if it really works – or if it’s a dental supplement scam.

G-force contains 29 plants, herbs, minerals, and vitamins. Daniel claims he used “the purest, highest quality” ingredients to create the formula, testing the ingredients to make sure they used the “exact proportions needed” to eliminate tooth and gum problems.

Some dental health supplements contain large dosages and a small number of ingredients. Other dental health supplements, including G-force, contains smaller dosages but packs a punch given the large number of ingredients included in each Gforce dental teeth formula. There are 29 total ingredients in G-force pills, most of which are found at respectable yet relatively lower than only-those-specific-extract-supplement dosages if you will.

The full list of ingredients in G-force supplement for natural oral hygiene includes:

30mg of zinc (273% DV)

200mg of milk thistle seed

50mg of beet root

50mg of artichoke leaves

50mg of Chanca Piedra

50mg of dandelion root

50mg of chicory

50mg of yarrow

50mg of jujube seed

586mg of a proprietary blend with celery, alfalfa, burdock, yellow dock, methionine, grape seed, l-cysteine, feverfew, n-acetyl cysteine, choline, turmeric, red raspberry fruit, berberine, and ginger

Other ingredients like cellulose (to make the vegetable capsules) and rice flour, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide (free of all fillers, binders, and preservatives)

Overall, G-force seems to contain a very impressive lineup of 50mg doses of over two dozen herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals linked to oral and gum health.

Scientific Evidence for G-force

While this is completely on par for the greater natural health supplement market, G-force has not been studied for its safety or efficacy outside of its own cGMP facility with FDA approved standards, and there’s no outright direct evidence it works as advertised to support gum and tooth health. Although some ingredients in G-force have been studied for their effects on dental health, taking the position that these ingredients may improve overall mouth wellness from the inside out is a newer concept coming to the supplement space in the past year or so.

Despite the lack of verifiable evidence that is closely associated with how each ingredient or the blended combination will impact gum and teeth health, the company showcases that “32,000 Americans just like you have already used G-force personally” to support tooth and gum health. And, as the G-force sales page explained, one man (the creator of the formula, Daniel Moore), suggests he cured his advanced gum disease using the formula.

So what does science say about G-force? Do the ingredients really work to support gum and tooth health?

It’s true that some ingredients in G-force could support dental health in certain ways. However, there’s limited evidence these ingredients “work like natural antibiotics,” cure periodontitis, or remove bacteria infections more effectively than dentist-prescribed treatments. But that is the natural nature of this space, where one study or clinical feedback analysis might move mountains for how some of these ingredients reach the top of the mountain peak in terms of notoriety and effectiveness.

In this 2019 study, researchers found that berberine helped reduce the rate of periodontal bone loss. That’s good. However, researchers found berberine worked by regulating gut microbiota – not by flooding your saliva with “natural antibiotics,” as advertised on the G-force sales page. This 2020 study from researchers in China found that berberine mediated root remodeling in an immature tooth by regulating stem cells. It is important to note that this study was performed on rats (not humans) and involved immature teeth – not fully grown adult teeth.

There are some studies showing that berberine could have anti-microbial effects. In this 2013 study, researchers analyzed the effects of berberine against bacterial strains. Researchers concluded that berberine “has antimicrobial activity against the tested bacteria.” The study was performed on bacteria cells in test tubes – not on humans or their saliva. So there is certainly a case to be made with berberine.

Zinc is essential for tooth and gum health. If you are deficient in zinc, then you’re more likely to have bad tooth health. As this 2020 study published in Nutrients explained, zinc adequacy “is essential for the maintenance of optimal oral health.” Zinc deficiency is rare for those with a normal diet. However, people who aren’t getting enough zinc may want to take a zinc supplement to support teeth and gums.

Dosage may be a problem with G-force. The supplement contains relatively low doses of most active ingredients (50mg or less for each ingredient). Most studies use much higher dosages, and even those studies had inconclusive results.

Overall, G-force contains some ingredients with mild antibiotic effects that could support tooth health, gum health, and oral bacteria in meaningful ways. However, there’s is limited evidence that G-force supplement specifically could alleviate periodontitis, or strengthen teeth, or helps loose gum problems. G-force is a good first line of defense against these ailments, but these are serious medical issues that need professional attention. If you are experiencing these, it may be wise to ask your dentist about the oral supplement before making a purchase of G-Force first.

G-force Pricing

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

G-force Refund Policy

G-force is backed by a 60-day refund policy.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days. If you don’t eliminate your gum and tooth problems after using G-force, or if you’re unhappy with the effects of the supplement for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

This can not be overlooked as anyone dealing with dental care issues may one to opt for a risk-free purchase for G-Force oral health supplement knowing there is a full two month window to try the product out or simply request your money back guarantee with each and every order at the official website.

Who Created G-force?

G-force was made by a man named Daniel Moore, a 54-year old from Pennsylvania. Daniel does not claim to have any dental experience or medical expertise. However, he claims his formula was developed in partnership with a licensed dentist named George Robinson, who has 50+ years of dentistry experience. Daniel used his medical expertise to formulate G-force. We assume he recommends the supplement to patients suffering from serious dental diseases – just like he recommended the supplement to Daniel as a treatment for his periodontitis.

You can contact the makers of G-force via the following:

Email: support@gforceteeth.com

Mailing Address: 123 SE 3rd Ave. Ste 574, Miami, FL 33131

Final Word

G-force is a nutritional supplement that claims to support gum and tooth health. By taking two capsules of G-force per day, you can purportedly supercharge your saliva, giving it natural antibiotic properties to help fight off gum disease.

Dental health is important for anyone, no matter their age or background. It's been shown that maintaining good dental health strengthens your immune system and reduces risk of contracting other types of infections. Dentists offer other dental treatments at a cost as well for people who have more severe dental issues or need other services from them such as wisdom tooth removal or gum surgery. There is such a thing as being proactive about healthy protocols and avoiding the extreme problems that can come from a lack of dental care and mouth wellness.

Overall, there are several studies that show the ingredients included in G-force may work to help users improve their oral health, but we would have preferred to see an actual study from the manufacturer. That may be coming given how popular the Gforce pills have become in the first part of 2021 here. The supplement is backed by a 60-day refund policy, giving you time to test the formula to see if it works on your gums and teeth – and does not back down from telling any customer can request a refund if it doesn’t work. That's a pretty confident notion that one can order risk-free and gain the benefits of optimizing dental health through natural ingredients that support oral hygiene.

Click here to learn more about the oral supplement and how the ingredients may help you, buy G-Force direct from the manufacturer.

Official Website - https://gforceteeth.com/

Contact Details: G-force Teeth

support@gforceteeth.com

