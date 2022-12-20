U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

G FUEL and Bandai Namco Entertainment Protect the Federation and Introduce "Mobile Suit Gundam" Energy Drink, MS-M31-0N

·4 min read

G FUEL MS-M31-0N Will Be Available in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mobile Suit Gundam, one of the most iconic anime franchises of all time, G FUEL announced today its new flavor collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., MS-M31-0N, is now available for pre-order in a Collector's Box and 40-Serving Tub at GFUEL.com, while supplies last.

G FUEL MS-M31-0N, inspired by "Mobile Suit Gundam," is available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

Space battles, titanic Mechs, fighting to save the Earth Federation… it can all get very tiring! Come back to base for a cooldown, and boost your giant Mobile Suit to the next level with G FUEL MS-M31-0N – inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam! This battle-ready flavor is armed with all the delicious traits of refreshing melon ramune that will help give you the energy and focus you need to push back the Principality of Zeon!

This windowless and intricately styled Collector's Box comes with a brand-new metal Shaker Cup featuring both Gundam RX-78-2 and Char Aznable's MS-06S Zaku II preparing to face off!

"Our goal with Gundam has always been to share what makes this iconic series so beloved in Japan to Western audiences in new and interesting ways that newcomers and casual fans can appreciate, no matter how familiar they are with the series," said Joji Yamanaka, Senior Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "G FUEL has been an excellent partner to work with previously, and we could not be more thrilled to team up once again and introduce Gundam to a whole new audience with this new collaboration."

G FUEL MS-M31-0N is the fifth flavor that G FUEL and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. have co-developed and launched, following the Code Vein-inspired Type-O, the Scarlet Nexus-inspired Brain Drive, the Elden Ring-inspired Crimson Tears and Rage Drive inspired by the TEKKEN series. G FUEL Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Mobile Suit Gundam was a groundbreaking anime when it debuted over 40 years ago, and it's clear to see why it's still immensely popular today – after all, who wouldn't want to pilot a giant Mech through space?" said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "MS-M31-0N brings G FUEL fans a unique flavor unlike anything we've done before, all while honoring the rich legacy of the Gundam franchise."

Don't miss out on this unique upgrade made for your own Mobile Suit, G FUEL MS-M31-0N, available for pre-order now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, SSSniperWolfSentinels EsportsLogicNoisyButtersLuminosity GamingPewDiePieMikal Bridges, Michael DicksonSummit1GxQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact: 
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact: 
dluks@gfuel.com

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-bandai-namco-entertainment-protect-the-federation-and-introduce-mobile-suit-gundam-energy-drink-ms-m31-0n-301707270.html

SOURCE G FUEL

