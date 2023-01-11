U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

G FUEL and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Pick Up Bonus Points and Introduce PAC-MAN Energy Drink

·4 min read

G FUEL POWER PELLET Will be Available as a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., celebrates one of the most popular video game characters of all time at with G FUEL POWER PELLET – inspired by PAC-MAN! This exciting new flavor is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

G FUEL POWER PELLET, inspired by PAC-MAN, is now available for pre-order as a light-up Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com!

Finding yourself stuck in endless mazes trying to escape a bunch of Ghosts is a test of endurance! Look for the new power-up that will give you the energy you need to turn the tables! Introducing the G FUEL POWER PELLET Collector's Box, inspired by the pellet-munching icon himself. PAC-MAN! G FUEL POWER PELLET is a deliciously sweet cherry lollipop flavor that will have you chasing off Ghosts in no time!

This full-art Collector's Box is covered in the signature PAC-MAN maze. Push on the arcade stick and watch the pellets dotting the maze light up! Each Collector's Box comes with a G FUEL POWER PELLET 40-serving Tub and an exclusive Shaker Cup modeled after PAC-MAN himself, complete with a mouth that opens and closes!

But look out behind you! Ahhh! A bunch of Ghosts! Here come INKY, PINKY, BLINKY, and CLYDE. What's that in front of them? It's the Ghost Gang Collector's Box, coming soon to GFUEL.com! Fans can choose from one of four Remastered flavors, each with a unique design inspired by PAC-MAN's phantom pursuers. This box also comes with an exclusive Ghost Motion Shaker Cup that shows PAC-MAN before and after eating his POWER PELLET, depending on how you move the cup!

INKY - Crushed Tart Candy 
PINKY - Cotton Candy, Watermelon, Vanilla
BLINKY - Strawberry Banana 
CLYDE - Nectarine

"We're excited to partner with G FUEL once again, this time bringing our most iconic video game character PAC-MAN to their popular product line," said Susan Tran, Senior Director, Brand Development on PAC-MAN at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Of course, the flavor had to be cherry – as always, the team at G FUEL have proven to be great partners in taking one of our key properties and creating a memorable and collectible new product for fans."

G FUEL POWER PELLET and Ghost Gang 40-serving Tubs are sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"I have so many fond memories of playing PAC-MAN in the arcades, so it's been a thrill to celebrate the character's legacy and continued influence on the gaming landscape with G FUEL POWER PELLET," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "It's been great to work alongside our great partners at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc to add PAC-MAN to our iconic lineup of video game collabs."

Don't trap yourself in the corner with no escape from the Ghosts! Grab the new PAC-MAN-inspired G FUEL POWER PELLET Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, SSSniperWolfSentinels EsportsLogicNoisyButters, PewDiePieMikal Bridges, Michael DicksonSummit1GxQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-bandai-namco-entertainment-america-inc-pick-up-bonus-points-and-introduce-pac-man-energy-drink-301719211.html

SOURCE G FUEL

