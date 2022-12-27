U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.24
    -15.58 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.69
    +37.76 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.23
    -144.64 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.95
    -9.98 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +17.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5400
    +0.6800 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,676.30
    -173.06 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.60
    -5.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

G FUEL and Rare Ltd. Have a "Bad Fur Day" with Conker-Themed "Mighty Poo" Energy Drink

·3 min read

G FUEL Mighty Poo comes with new exclusive Youtooz vinyl figure

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Rare Ltd., G FUEL today announced its brand-new flavor Mighty Poo, inspired by the hilariously raunchy platformer Conker's Bad Fur Day, is available for pre-order as a Deluxe Collector's Box at GFUEL.com! This limited-edition set comes with an exclusive Youtooz figure of The Great Mighty Poo himself!

G FUEL's Mighty Poo Collector's Box, inspired by &quot;Conker's Bad Fur Day,&quot; is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!
G FUEL's Mighty Poo Collector's Box, inspired by "Conker's Bad Fur Day," is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

The partnership was brokered by Rare Ltd.'s brand extension licensing agency, Tinderbox — the digital division of Beanstalk.

G FUEL has ventured into the bowels of Poo Mountain to pick out the finest morsels from The Great Mighty Poo's aromatic abode: CORN! As a matter of fact, we're positively FLUSH with juicy corn niblets! But don't worry, we've carefully cleaned them off to bring you an all-new flavor. Introducing G FUEL Mighty Poo, a corn and tropical fruit-infused concoction that will help you get energized for any Fur Day – good or bad – that comes your way!

This is G FUEL's third partnership with Rare Ltd., following Honeyberry – inspired by Banjo-Kazooie – and Battletoads Zitz Juice.

"When we began collaborating with Rare Ltd. and Beanstalk for a flavor inspired by Conker's Bad Fur Day, we knew we had to pay tribute to one of the funniest moments from the game – the boss battle against The Great Mighty Poo topped all of our lists," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "And don't let the gross name fool you – this flavor is delicious!"

Don't miss your chance to add G FUEL's Mighty Poo Collector's Box – complete with an exclusive Conker's Bad Fur Day Youtooz vinyl figure – to your collection. Pre-order now at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

About Rare Ltd.

UK-based developer Rare has been making golden memories and redefining gaming genres since 1985, and exclusively on Microsoft platforms since joining Microsoft Studios in 2002. Following an opportunity to celebrate 30 years of games with the Rare Replay anniversary collection in 2015 – covering everything from Battletoads to Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark to Viva Piñata – the studio has been forging ahead with shared world adventures in Sea of Thieves since its 2018 launch.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-rare-ltd-have-a-bad-fur-day-with-conker-themed-mighty-poo-energy-drink-301708602.html

SOURCE G FUEL

Recommended Stories

  • Third Activision Blizzard Video-Game Studio Seeks to Unionize

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Activision Blizzard video-game employees in Boston said Tuesday they’re organizing a union with the Communications Workers of America.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Fo

  • Engadget’s favorite games of 2022

    The list of Engadget’s most-loved games of 2022 includes plenty of obvious choices (hello, God of War: Ragnarok!), but you’ll also find some hidden gems hidden among the AAA titles that weren’t delayed into 2023.

  • 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Bank On as Volatility Persists

    Broker-favorite stocks like Cardinal Health (CAH), American Airlines (AAL), Boise Cascade (BCC), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Centene (CNC) should be on an investors' watchlist.

  • Invacare draws more on term loan from hedge fund manager

    Invacare, which has struggled with supply-chain problems during the pandemic, has been streamlining its operations to cut costs.

  • Here's when PNC economists say the Fed will get inflation down to 2%

    The slowdown in inflation is underway, but will take a bigger slowdown in the economy to reach the Fed's objective.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiBrazil analysts raised their

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Fa

  • Wall Street and Fed Flopped in Trying to Predict 2022

    Almost everyone on Wall Street and in Washington got 2022 wrong. The Federal Reserve expected 2021’s inflation surge to be transitory. Core inflation climbed to a four-decade high this fall, nearly tripling the Fed’s full-year forecast.

  • Is GTRAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for GTRAX

  • Time for reflection: How will FTX’s implosion impact crypto regulation?

    This year's cascade of crypto collapses should be a wake-up call to regulators, says the Independent Community Bankers of America's Brian Laverdure.

  • 16 Bay Area companies went public in SPAC mergers in 2022. Here's how they've done since.

    This year saw the second biggest tally ever of local companies hitting Wall Street via blank-check mergers. How they've collectively done since says a lot about why SPACs have gone from boom to bust.

  • Is WisdomTree Global exU.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DNL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for DNL

  • The China trade is back on as Wall Street cheers the end of quarantine for international travelers

    Analysts say China's reopening is "encouraging news" that could spark a short-lived rally in stocks, but after that, "choppy trading" lays ahead.

  • Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

    Bullish sentiment is building in oil markets as China eases Covid restrictions, Russia warns of production problems, and a storm devastates the U.S.

  • Tech Stocks Fall as Yields Rise on China Reopening: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech dragged stocks lower as Treasury yields climbed, with markets digesting prospects for growth and inflation from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Rem

  • Differences Between Retail and Wholesale CBDCs

    "Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine...there's a real pickup in interest in wholesale central bank digital currency," said Josh Lipsky, senior director of The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, discussing his CBDC outlook for 2023. Plus, he explains the differences between retail and wholesale CBDCs.

  • Credit-Market Rebound Leaves Korea’s Weaker Firms Lagging Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Lower-rated won corporate notes have lagged the rebound in high-grade peers after South Korea’s credit rout, a trend that may continue on concerns about an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Russia’s Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

    Western import bans and price caps have battered foreign demand, but their exact impact is unclear because Moscow stopped posting trade data.