G FUEL Teams Up with Top 5 2023 Basketball Player Mackenzie Mgbako for First-in Class NIL Collaboration

Mgbako Celebrates G FUEL Partnership with Limited-Edition Apparel Collection

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, home to a wide range of beverage products including sugar-free, performance-based energy and hydration drinks, has partnered with Mackenzie Mgbako, a consensus top five basketball player in the 2023 class, for the company's first NIL collaboration with a high school athlete.

Photo Credit: Danaë Tjinoas

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, G FUEL and Mackenzie have joined forces with Grungy Gentleman, a New York lifestyle brand at the crossroads of fashion and sports, to design and create an apparel sportswear collection featuring a limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt and sweatpants. Each piece features the iconic G FUEL logo and combines clean lines and edgy style – custom built for top-tier performance while highlighting Mgbako's affinity for fashion.

"G FUEL is a huge part of my life as both a student and an athlete, so I'm beyond grateful to be able to do something special through this partnership by bringing fashion to the forefront," said Mackenzie Mgbako. "We're helping to keep people energized and focused with G FUEL, and with the help of Grungy Gentleman, we're leveling up their wardrobe, too!"

The collection evokes the unparalleled, exceptional quality of G FUEL products by merging luxury streetwear with Game-Changing, performance-based beverages.

"The overlap of fashion and sports is something G FUEL is proud to magnify with Mackenzie Mgbako, a standout in the class of 2023 who demonstrates leadership to have an impact on the next generation of athletes," said Anthony Pugliese, Talent Management Lead at G FUEL. "This collaboration demonstrates how G FUEL recognizes the importance of promoting passion and individuality."

The limited-edition G FUEL x Grungy Gentleman x Mackenzie Mgbako apparel collection – featuring a crewneck sweatshirt and sweatpants – is now available at GFUEL.com.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

Story continues

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-teams-up-with-top-5-2023-basketball-player-mackenzie-mgbako-for-first-in-class-nil-collaboration-301782469.html

SOURCE G FUEL