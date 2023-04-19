G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited's (SGX:XJB) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 9.8x G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited (SGX:XJB) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Entertainment companies in Singapore have P/S ratios under 3.9x and even P/S lower than 1.8x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Check out our latest analysis for G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding

What Does G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 45%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 31% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 106% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 16% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Entertainment industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here