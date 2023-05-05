Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) a Cheap Stock?

Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 0.70% compared to a -0.66% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The firm expects the fund to outperform in down markets and trail in speculative markets. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is a clothing company that designs, sources, and markets apparel. On May 4, 2023, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock closed at $14.75 per share. One-month return of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was -1.47%, and its shares lost 42.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has a market capitalization of $695.796 million.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is an apparel manufacturer that licenses the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein women’s and other categories in the U.S. and owns the Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and a stable of smaller brands globally. Shares collapsed after a third quarter 2022 earnings report when the company announced that Tommy and Calvin’s owner, PVH (which the Fund also owns), was in-sourcing the licensing arrangement.20 We had considered this possibility and owned G-III in smaller size. G-III remains cheap relative to its peers but with lingering questions about the license transition, bloated inventory and the quality of the fully owned brands."

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

