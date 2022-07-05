G&S Logistics Shares Vision to Expand in 2022

As G&S Logistics continues to check off major milestone events in growth, the company’s main goal continues to be supporting its overall mission to achieve supply chain solutions for its customers' inbound and outbound freight flow, while maximizing freight transportation opportunity, and minimizing the total cost of its customers’ bottom line.

PRINSBURG, Minn., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a name change from G&S Transports to G&S Logistics, and aggressive business growth in the first quarter of the year - G&S Logistics looks forward to continuing scaling and offering new and advanced services to their customers in 2022.



This aggressive growth initiative is being spearheaded by newly appointed COO/EVP, Angelo Byrd, brought on to the G&S Logistics team at the beginning of the year. Byrd is known for his strategic leadership, ability to capitalize on unique industry opportunities, scale business and accelerate growth. His resume is stacked with experience at Dupré Logistics, J.B Hunt Transport Services, Inc., ARI Logistics and C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

“We are incredibly excited about G&S Logistics’ growth in the next year, we are taking an aggressive approach to automation, technology, adding additional staff offices around the United States and onboarding new carriers,” says Byrd. “Big and exciting changes are ahead, and we are laser focused on making it happen.”

G&S Logistics' recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company include:

Technology: This includes deploying digital freight broker solutions from Descartes Systems Group. By investing in automation and technology, G&S Logistics will be able to operate at higher levels of efficiency and cooperate collaboratively with customers, and connect more easily with carrier partners.



Hiring: Continued hiring of key team members and plans for office expansion across the United States.



Staying Mission Focused: A continued focus to keep reliability and providing G&S Logistics’ trusted service first and foremost. This gives its customers a more competitive edge in the marketplace to streamline profit margins and improve efficiency.



As G&S Logistics moves into its next growth phase, these focuses will remain central to the continued evolution of the company.

With a proud history since 2012, along with growth in excess of 20% annually, and over 100 years of transportation experience within the team’s senior leadership, G&S Logistics feels prepared and focused to scale to the next level of growth.

To learn more about G&S Logistics, click here to visit its website https://gandslogistics.com/.

About G&S Logistics: G&S Logistics is an industry leading logistics provider that manages all shipments from truckload, LTL to air and ocean. The G&S Logistics Team prioritizes connecting their customers to the best solutions for all of their shipping, logistics and supply needs. G&S Logistics began business in 2012 and is Headquartered in Prinsburg, Minnesota. It is the brokerage arm of the asset-based trucking organization Punt Companies LLC. For more information, please visit: https://gandslogistics.com/.

