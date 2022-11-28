U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.00
    -35.12 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,090.91
    -256.12 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,133.69
    -92.67 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.37
    -14.82 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    -0.65 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    -8.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.34 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0399
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6870
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8140
    -0.2860 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,163.38
    -407.89 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.26
    -2.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.46
    +6.79 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

G Mining Ventures Announces Appointment of Carlos Vilhena to its Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

G Mining Ventures Corp.
·4 min read
G Mining Ventures Corp.

All amounts are in US dollars unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN) (OTCQX:GMINF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vilhena to its Board of Directors on November 24, 2022.

Mr. Vilhena has been appointed as the second nominee of La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. ("La Mancha" or the "Investor"), pursuant to the terms of an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") between the Corporation and the Investor, which is further described in the news release of the Corporation dated July 18, 2022, and a copy of which was filed under GMIN's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Carlos to the GMIN team. As one of the top mining law practitioners in Brazil, Carlos' deep understanding of the legal landscape in Brazil adds a critical set of skills to our board as we advance construction activities on our fully permitted and financed Tocantinzinho ("TZ") Project in Pará State. Engineering and construction at TZ continue to progress substantially according to planned schedule and budget, and we look forward to continuing to contribute significant value to the local communities through this significant project for the State of Pará."

Mr. Vilhena is a lawyer and a partner at the law firm of Pinheiro Neto Advogados, based in Brasilia, Brazil, where he is the administrative managing partner of the local office. Mr. Vilhena also heads the firm's mineral resources law and government relations practices, and he has repeatedly been recognized as one of the top mining law practitioners in Brazil by a number of publications, including the International Who's Who of Mining Lawyers published by Who's Who Legal, the Latin Lawyer, Chambers and Legal 500. He is the secretary of the Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law1 and the Publication Officer of the Section for Energy, Environment, Natural Resources and Infrastructure Law of the International Bar Association. He is also a director of TriStar Gold Inc. Mr. Vilhena holds an LLM degree in Natural Resources Law from the Centre for Energy, Petroleum, and Mineral Law and Policy of the University of Dundee, Scotland and an LLB from the University of Brasilia Law School.

Mr. Vilhena was granted 201,887 incentive stock options (the "Options"), each Option being exercisable at a price of C$0.66, vesting in three equal annual instalments commencing on the grant date, and having a term of five years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

1Formerly the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation

Timetable and Next Steps

With the TZ project financing closed, the Corporation is focused on the following activities:

  • Remaining infill and exploration drilling program in Q4-22;

  • Completion of detailed engineering through H1-23;

  • Issuance of inaugural ESG report in 2023; and

  • Expected first gold production in H2-24 with the first year of full production in 2025.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
+1.647.728.4176
info@gminingventures.com

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

About La Mancha and La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp

La Mancha is a wholly-owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (the "Fund"), a Luxembourg-based deep-value fund advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP dedicated primarily to investments in the precious and energy transition metals space. La Mancha's head office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg.

About La Mancha Resource Capital LLP

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP advises the Fund on strategic investments made in publicly-listed and private royalty and mining companies with a global outlook. La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is a long-term minded investment advisor, with a mandate to support mining companies by providing long-term equity capital as well as operational and board level expertise, to further portfolio company performance and expansion.

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is an Appointed Representative of G10 Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 648953).

Additional Information

For further information on La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, please visit the website at www.lamancharesourcecapital.com or contact:

Karim-Michel Nasr
Managing Partner and Co-CIO
+44.203.960.2020
contact@lamancha.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation:

  1. The bearing of the new director's experience and skills on the Corporation's advancement of the TZ project;

  2. The TZ project to progress substantially in accordance with planned schedule and budget;

  3. The TZ project to contribute significant value to the local communities and being significant for the State of Para; and

  4. Generally, the contents of the above sections entitled "Timetable and Next Steps" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, the Corporation will (i) advance construction in accordance to budget and schedule, (ii) bring the Project into commercial production or (iii) become a mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2022, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE: G Mining Ventures Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728988/G-Mining-Ventures-Announces-Appointment-of-Carlos-Vilhena-to-its-Board-of-Directors-and-Grants-Stock-Options

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • These 2 Stocks Just Got a Post-Thanksgiving Lift

    Thanksgiving weekend is over, and investors are back to work in earnest. Overall, markets looked poised on Monday morning to give back some of their recent gains, with many commentators attributing declines of around 0.5% to 0.75% in stock index futures to concerns about Chinese protests over the government's ongoing zero-COVID policy. Many investors were pleased with how the holiday shopping season kicked off over Thanksgiving weekend, though, and that helped contribute to solid gains in a pair of stocks.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Shopify (SHOP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shop

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- rose 13%, slipped 2%, and fell 12%, respectively, averaging out to a modest 0.3% dip. Interest rates are rising, and that will make life harder for Big Lots.

  • Goldman: We don't like stocks here

    Goldman Sachs thinks that being defensive on stocks is the best bet headed into a 2023 that may see a long-talked about U.S. recession.

  • Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has dropped like a brick and is down well over 50% year to date. Amazon went on to deliver a staggering 88x gain by the end of 2021. Amazon's share price has dropped like a brick yet again.