U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.22
    -17.73 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,024.31
    -12.59 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,917.85
    -141.76 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.56
    -11.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.85
    +0.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +16.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7980
    -0.1120 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1150
    -1.2520 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,438.38
    +866.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.20
    +10.95 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.80
    +23.29 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

G Mining Ventures Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
G Mining Ventures Corp.
·3 min read
G Mining Ventures Corp.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GMINF

All amounts are in US dollars unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN) (OTCQX:GMINF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $98.5 million (the "First Tranche").

Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Corporation issued 160,062,500 GMIN common shares at a price of C$0.80 per share, to the following investors:

  • 82,875,000 common shares to La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. ("La Mancha")

  • 44,687,500 common shares to Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada")

  • 32,500,000 common shares to Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado Gold")

La Mancha, Franco-Nevada and Eldorado Gold now hold 19.8%, 10.7% and 19.0% of GMIN's outstanding common shares, respectively. All of the common shares sold pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period which will expire on November 23, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

  • Additionally, pursuant to the previously announced $75.0 million Term Loan facility, Franco-Nevada has been issued 11.5 million common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of C$1.90 per common share until July 21, 2027. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume-weighted average trading price of GMIN common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is C$3.00 or greater for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, GMIN has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days from the date of delivery of a notice by GMIN to Franco-Nevada announcing the accelerated exercise period. The Warrants have a cashless exercise mechanism to enable Franco-Nevada to avoid its holdings from exceeding 9.9% of GMIN's common shares outstanding at the time of exercise. The Warrants are subject to a hold period which will expire on November 23, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

  • GMIN now has 48,969,770 warrants outstanding with a weighted average life of 2.82 years.

The second tranche of the Offering, which will consist of the issuance to La Mancha of a further 29,004,265 GMIN common shares at a price of C$0.80 per share, and which will be subject to a majority approval of the disinterested GMIN shareholders pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, is expected to close in Q3-2022.

Following the closing of the second tranche of the Offering, La Mancha, Franco-Nevada and Eldorado Gold will hold 25.0%, 9.9% and 17.7% of GMIN's outstanding common shares, respectively.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV:GMIN) (OTCQX:GMINF) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
647.728.4176
info@gminingventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation:

  1. Those related to the Project financing, such as:

    1. the closing of the second tranche of its private placement in Q3-2022; and

    2. the approval of the disinterested GMIN shareholders therefor.

  2. And, more generally, the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, the Corporation will (i) close the second tranche of its private placement as outlined in this press release, (ii) make a positive construction decision regarding the Project in 2022 or ever, (iii) bring the Project into commercial production or (iv) become an intermediate gold producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2022, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE: G Mining Ventures Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709488/G-Mining-Ventures-Announces-Closing-of-First-Tranche-of-Private-Placement-Financing

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.24% and 4.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Verizon stock opens lower after Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Verizon. (Disclosure: Verizon owns a stake in Yahoo.)

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

    When a company creates a significant amount of value over the long term, its stock price generally delivers strong gains. To bring their shares back into easier reach for retail investors, companies can conduct stock splits, and in 2022, a host of big technology companies are doing just that. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) was the most recent.

  • Snap shares down 77% year-to-date following dismal Q2 results

    Snap shares collapsed 33% at the start of trading Friday following a dismal Q2 earnings report.

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    HCA (HCA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.71% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • SVB Financial (SIVB) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Costs Rise

    SVB Financial (SIVB) records a rise in revenues in the second quarter of 2022. However, higher expenses hurt results to some extent.

  • Why SoFi Technologies, Upstart, and Affirm Rose This Week

    Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose double-digits this week, up 11.9%, 10.6%, and 29%, respectively, as of the end of Thursday's trading. Each had already seen their shares under pressure heading into this week due to inflation fears and negative analyst notes during the week prior. Additionally, both Upstart, which uses artificial intelligence to underwrite loans, as well as Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later platform, each received negative reviews from Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) fintech analyst Michael Ng.

  • NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q2 Earnings Beat & Revenues Lag

    NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) second-quarter earnings surpass estimates. NextEra Energy Partners continues to gain from a decrease in long-term debt.

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 7.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Rivian Automotive Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks of 2021. The EV maker went public at $78 per share last November, and its stock started trading at $106.75 before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $172.01 a week later. Rivian initially attracted so much attention because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful P

  • General Electric Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Energy?

    Year-to-date, sellers have been in control, with GE shares declining nearly 30% in value.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • Verizon Cuts 2022 Guidance on Slower Wireless Growth

    The telecommunications giant is now expecting adjusted earnings per share to range between $5.10 and $5.25 for the fiscal year, down from previous guidance for $5.40 to $5.55.