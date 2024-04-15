G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSE:GMIN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse G Mining Ventures Corp.'s (TSE:GMIN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The CA$1.0b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$7.2m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which G Mining Ventures will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for G Mining Ventures

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that G Mining Ventures is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$38m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 58% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of G Mining Ventures' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of G Mining Ventures which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at G Mining Ventures, take a look at G Mining Ventures' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is G Mining Ventures worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether G Mining Ventures is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on G Mining Ventures’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.