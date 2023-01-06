U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,950.24
    +97.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

G Mining Ventures Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

·2 min read

TSXV:GMIN
OTCQX:GMINF

BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada. When made final or effective, this filing will allow the Corporation and/or selling security holders to make offerings of common shares (including by way of an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws), preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, debt securities, units or any combination thereof for up to a maximum amount of C$500 million during the 25-month period over which the base shelf prospectus is effective.

G Mining Ventures Corp. logo (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)
G Mining Ventures Corp. logo (CNW Group/G Mining Ventures Corp)

The Corporation has filed this preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to have greater financial flexibility going forward but has no immediate plans to issue any securities under it at this time, and may never proceed with any such issuance. Should the Corporation and/or selling security holders decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation:

A.  those related to the prospectus offering, such as:
     (i)  the filing of the final base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement in connection therewith;
     (ii)  the issuance of a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities for the final base shelf prospectus;
     (iii)  the potential distribution of securities by the Corporation and/or selling security holders;
     (iv)  the amount of securities that may be distributed; and
     (v)  the use of proceeds under the base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith;

B.  and, more generally, the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the Corporation will file the final base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement in connection therewith, (ii) the Corporation will obtain a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities for the final base shelf prospectus; (iii) the Corporation or any shareholder will distribute securities under the prospectus, (iv) the Corporation will bring the Tocantinzinho Project into commercial production, or (v) the Corporation will use the Tocantinzinho Project as the flagship asset to grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2022, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-mining-ventures-files-preliminary-base-shelf-prospectus-301715864.html

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c3304.html

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Ives says the tech sector will be up ~20% in 2023 — here are 2 stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    It’s no secret that the tech sector took a pounding in last year’s bearish market. In fact, the tech-heavy NASDAQ index lost more than 33% during 2022, leading the way in the market decline. But savvy investors have long bet that what goes down must come back up. Daniel Ives, Wedbush’s well-known tech bull, sees reasons for hope in the tech sector in 2023. In fact, he sees the sector making a significant bounce, and, at least in part, he credits the current downturn for setting up that possibili

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in April 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors that stepped in to buy when others were selling have seen huge gains. This is the real lesson from Exxon's huge price advance.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The tech industry has long been known for its wealth of growth stocks, making the start of 2023 an excellent time to pick some up for a bargain. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced steep stock declines over the last year. Here are two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in 2023 after last year's tech sell-off.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Costco stock jumps on holiday sales data from December

    Shares of Costco are moving higher after the company beat Wall Street expectations for holiday sales in December.

  • Why Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Soared This Week

    Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) were up by 79.6% this week as of late Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in treating autoimmune disorders, closed last Friday at $4.32, then rose to as high as $7.80 in the early afternoon this Friday. Aurinia reported full-year revenue of $134 million, up 112% over 2021.

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These 2 Stocks Can Help

    At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.

  • Better Buy: Annaly Capital or W.P. Carey?

    These REITs have very little in common. For income investors, the differences need to be understood before buying.

  • General Electric (GE) Completes Healthcare Unit Spin-Off

    General Electric's (GE) spin-off of the healthcare unit is part of the company's portfolio restructuring actions to split its business into three independent companies.

  • 3 Underappreciated Growth Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Hardly anything went right for growth stocks in 2022. In addition to a relative lack of interest now that sports and sports betting are back to normal, the Federal Reserve brought the age of near-zero interest rates to a close. The value of any asset, stocks included, is equal to the sum of its future cash flows discounted to the present.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Down 98% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Over the years, it fell behind Amazon, Walmart, Target (NYSE: TGT), and other better-run retailers. It failed to renovate its stores, refresh its products, and expand its e-commerce platform, and it relied too heavily on coupons and markdowns to drive its sales.