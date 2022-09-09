U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.75
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,836.00
    +70.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,378.50
    +56.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.40
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.22 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0072
    +0.0070 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0065 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6400
    -0.4470 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,398.81
    +150.35 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.76
    +3.95 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.30
    +84.02 (+0.30%)
     

G Mining Ventures Grants Stock Options

G Mining Ventures Corp.
·2 min read
G Mining Ventures Corp.

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN)(OTCQX:GMINF) announces that, in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted, as of September 8, 2022, an aggregate of 474,210 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Corporation.

Each Option confers upon its holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Share") for a period of five years at an exercise price of C$0.77 per Share. The vesting terms for the Options are:

For Directors: one third (1/3) at the date of grant, one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, and one third (1/3) two (2) years after the date of grant.

For Officers: one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, one third (1/3) two (2) years after the date of grant and one third (1/3) three (3) years after the date of grant.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Director, Investor Relations and Communications
647.728.4176
info@gminingventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will bring the Project into commercial production and grow into the next mid-tier precious metal producer group, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation's Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE: G Mining Ventures Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715339/G-Mining-Ventures-Grants-Stock-Options

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Legend Mining Limited...

  • Strong Copper-Silver Drill Results Delivered Ahead of San Antonio Resource Upgrade

    Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce new drill results from resource upgrade drilling across the high-grade San Antonio copper d...

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Presents An Opportunity

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • WSJ Opinion: Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II, a Rare Symbol of National Unity

    Following seven decades of steady, self-effacing leadership, Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, leaving Britain with a new head of state, King Charles III. Images: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • China’s Weakening Yuan Reduces Scope for Rate Cut Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to stem the yuan’s weakness are spurring bets that it may refrain from boosting liquidity in the banking system in the near term, even as Covid lockdowns and a property slowdown undermine its growth prospects.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers t

  • Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike

    The dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank. Currency moves overnight were calmer for once even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's aggressive stance against inflation, which reinforced the greenback's dominance. The ECB on Thursday raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and promised further hikes to come in its fight against inflation, even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

  • Musk Says SpaceX Discussed iPhone Satellite Service With Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX held talks with Apple Inc. about using Starlink connectivity for the iPhone maker’s new satellite features, Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe companies have had

  • Oil prices retreat on demand destruction fears, benchmarks off 4% for week

    Oil prices turned down in early trade on Friday after a slight rebound in the previous session, leaving them set to fall for a second straight week on worries that central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs will hurt demand. Brent crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.03 a barrel at 0051 GMT, after rising 1.3% on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.35 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different ways […]

  • Renowned strategist Tom Lee says inflation could be ‘falling far faster than expected’ — here's the 1 left-for-dead sector to bet on if that holds true

    It’s time to consider this contrarian play.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FuelCell Energy's third quarter earnings call. Tom Gelston, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, you may begin your conference. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and our earnings press release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q are available in the Investors section on our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

  • AMD stock receives Buy rating from Stifel

    AMD shares are moving higher after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Electric, IBM, Pfizer, Bank of America and McDonald's

    Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Electric, IBM, Pfizer, Bank of America and McDonald's

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.