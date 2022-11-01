U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.50
    +35.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,981.00
    +206.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,581.50
    +134.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.00
    +18.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.40
    +14.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.78 (+4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9935
    +0.0048 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.78
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1540
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1570
    -1.5570 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,634.25
    -137.09 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.74
    +6.54 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.40
    +105.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

G-P Announces Next Generation of its Market Leading Global Employment Platform™ Delivering New Capabilities

·4 min read

  • G-P's industry-first Employment Contract Generator™ feature makes it quick and easy to create compliant employee contracts, reducing the time to hire

  • New and enhanced integrations with market leading HCM, applicant tracking, and payroll platforms, including UKG, ADP, Greenhouse and Hibob, will seamlessly integrate data into the G-P Global Employment Platform™

  • Refreshed user interface streamlines navigation, simplifies workflows, and adds an in-product chatbot for intuitive and contextually relevant support

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) today announced an extensive array of new capabilities and enhancements to its market leading Global Employment Platform, which makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere. Now it's even easier for companies to access talent information, onboard new team members, and manage global operations such as hiring employees and contractors, payroll, taxes, and benefits in a single secure, streamlined, and compliant platform.

G-P, Global Made Possible (PRNewsfoto/G-P)
G-P, Global Made Possible (PRNewsfoto/G-P)

New capabilities and enhancements include:

  • Employment Contract Generator – G-P delivers the industry's first in-platform automated employment contract generator. Now in just minutes, customers can create an employment contract that ensures compliance with local laws for a new team member for nearly every country in the world. This eliminates the time-consuming process of manually creating contracts using offline communication, accelerating the hiring process.

  • New and enhanced integrations – G-P adds new integrations with UKG, Greenhouse and Hibob and has added new capabilities to existing integrations with ADP and the G-P open API. These integrations enable seamless and error-free data flow between the G-P Global Employment Platform and HCM, applicant tracking, payroll, and other systems.

  • New features in G-P Contractor™ – Numerous enhancements to G-P Contractor include automated contracting approvals, paperless invoicing, the ability to review, manage and terminate contingent worker contracts on the G-P Global Employment Platform and the option to invoice monthly or bi-monthly.

  • Insights and analytics - Custom reporting capabilities and global talent mapping enables customers to identify global talent availability in regions and countries with their specific skillset needs making recruiting and hiring faster and easier by identifying the best locations for talent acquisition.

  • Improved user experience - more intuitive navigation and labels, streamlined workflows, new iconography, in-product chatbot and new branding make information clear, easy to see, and intuitive to use.

"Technology has enabled an interconnected global workforce — one in which cross-cultural communication and collaboration will unlock the future," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, G-P. "With this release we deliver on our commitment to our customers to continually innovate our Global Employment Platform. New features, integrations, and best-in-class user experience combine to make it ever easier to access global talent."

G-P's mission is to drive continued advances in enabling and supporting the 'everywhere workforce'. In support of that mission, G-P has accelerated the pace of product development innovation and will soon be delivering additional platform capabilities including:

  • Equity – G-P will transact and report on taxable equity events requiring payroll and payroll tax reporting in various countries.

  • Background checks – G-P will automate and simplify background checks, making them an integral part of any hiring process, whether background checks are routinely done for new hires or only when necessary to comply with local or federal laws.

  • Digital wallet for G-P Contractor – Enhancements to G-P Contractor will provide greater flexibility, choice and speed for payments. Specifically, this allows contractors to receive payments for invoices directly into their bank account or digital wallets. Additionally, customers will have options to pay contractors' invoices directly from their bank accounts, digital wallet, or debit cards.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Analyst with leading global analyst firm NelsonHall, said: "G-P continues to optimize its equity funding investments, as evidenced by its increased focus and pace of technology innovation. The company's open API framework and newly formed HRIS partnerships provide the flexibility and scalability to build its future-proof platform. G-P's robust cadence of enhancements within its product roadmap to deliver broad HR functionality, security, and scalability aligns with its customers' and professionals' requirements."

To learn more, please click here.

About G-P

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, Global Employment Platform™ powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. G-P: Global Made Possible.

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:
G-P (Globalization Partners)
Karen Pantinas
kpantinas@g-p.com 
617-729-4466

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-p-announces-next-generation-of-its-market-leading-global-employment-platform-delivering-new-capabilities-301664078.html

SOURCE G-P

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c8447.html

Recommended Stories

  • ICP DAS - BMP to partake in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany for the first time

    ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will exhibit TPU pellets with 50% tungsten content (W50) for the first time in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany. The exhibition - a melting pot for high-tech solutions in the medical technology sector - takes place in DÜSSELDORF from 14 to 17 November.

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • BP hit with windfall tax as profit more than doubles to $8.2bn

    BP’s profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn), even as it paid the Government’s windfall tax for the first time.

  • Move over Florida — Pennsylvania dominates ‘Best Places to Retire’ rankings

    Sure, Florida still has some allure for retirees, but Lancaster, Pa. nabbed the top spot for the best retirement destination amid concerns about housing affordability. According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2022-2023 rankings of the Best Places to Retire in the United States, Pennsylvania earned three of the top five spots, surpassing Florida in overall top 10 appearances.

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Co

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • Saudi Arabia Courts Australian Miners for $170 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is seeking investment from Australian miners to support its $170-billion plan to build a mining industry and diversify its oil-dependent economy this decade. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Mi

  • Coinbase Files to Support Ripple Against SEC Case

    Coinbase joins a trade group and other groups in arguing the SEC's case threatens the broader industry.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • US Ban on Americans Aiding China Chip Firms Narrower Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s restrictions on US citizens assisting China’s chip industry will be more narrowly enforced than feared, suggesting a smaller-than-expected impact on semiconductor companies doing business in the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesLottery Winner Keep

  • Why Google Plays Down Its Ad-Tech Business but Is Determined to Keep It

    Facing antitrust scrutiny, the tech giant has resisted breaking up its ad-tech operations, which feed into Google’s larger ad business.

  • BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit

    BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector. The London-based company joins rivals including Shell, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies which also reported bumper profits last week that sparked calls from politicians to hit the sector with new windfall taxes to help governments with soaring energy bills. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called on major oil companies who are bringing in big profits to stop "war profiteering", threatening to hit them with higher taxes if they don't increase production.

  • Bank of America’s Trading Staff Can Work Remotely Only Two Days a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has told its global markets employees that they’re required to be in the office almost every day as the Wall Street firm seeks to restore some of the culture that prevailed before the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower