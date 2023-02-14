G-P Announces the Return of Nicole Sahin, Visionary Founder of the Employer of Record Industry, as CEO

Following record-breaking 2022 results with 75% year-over-year revenue growth, the company expects $400M+ net ARR by the end of 2023

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™, today announced Nicole Sahin, the company's visionary founder, is resuming her role as CEO. Sahin founded the employer of record (EOR) industry in 2012 when she started G-P to disrupt the rules of international business by enabling organizations to hire anyone, anywhere in the world within minutes. Over the last year, Sahin has served as the company's executive chair.

G-P recently announced record-breaking 2022 results and that the company is poised for continued growth with more than $300 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. As the founder of the EOR industry, G-P's results are fueled by its technology innovation, SaaS-based platform, unrivaled legal, HR, tax, accounting and compliance expertise, and unrivaled partnership network with more than 400 companies including ADP, Paychex and TriNet.

"G-P created the EOR category, and we will continue to lead it while we also deliver the latest innovations in HR tech and fintech," said Nicole Sahin, founder, CEO and executive chair, G-P. "Our industry-leading, SaaS-based platform and robust network of in-country experts is unmatched and why we have more than 94% customer satisfaction. 2023 will be a defining year for our industry and G-P will remain the right team and partner to make the future of work possible for companies around the world."

Sahin and G-P are regularly recognized with industry, leadership and product awards. Among them, Sahin and G-P were recently asked to join and speak at the World Economic Forum as part of the Unicorn Founders cohort. She has twice been named one of Goldman Sachs' most intriguing entrepreneurs of the year, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's Top 100 Female Founders. In addition, The Financial Times ranked G-P as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, while industry analyst firms NelsonHall and Everest Group named the company Employer of Record Industry leader in 2022.

As the author of The Wall Street Journal Bestseller, Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World, Sahin credits her success and that of G-P to an exceptional team with global expansion in their DNA, and to her philosophy of the triple bottom line – building a business in a way that is good for customers, employees and shareholders.

Sahin lives in California and loves to travel. She is inspired by her vision of democratizing access to great jobs via the new digital world, and in doing so accessing their true potential. "We've built a platform that enables everyone, everywhere, to have equal access to opportunity," Sahin continued. "There's a near future where people are no longer constrained by the fates of domestic currencies or the borders of their home country; and G-P's platform transcends those barriers that traditionally limit success. I'm thrilled to be part of creating a world where everyone can succeed through their own ingenuity, grit and hard work, and I am honored to take back my seat at the helm of G-P alongside our extraordinary leadership team."

Thousands of companies including Zoom, TaylorMade and SonicWall trust G-P to help them expand into new markets and hire talent in countries around the world.

About G-P

G-P is the leading Global Employment Platform ™ that empowers organizations to expand globally and hire talent quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues. As the industry pioneer and recognized leader, G-P's SaaS-based platform accelerates international growth for thousands of customers.

