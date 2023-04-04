G-P Sets a New Standard with G-P Meridian, the First and Only Comprehensive and Customizable Global Employment SaaS-based Product Suite

G-P's Industry-leading technology is complemented with flexibility and unmatched in-country HR and legal expertise

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry, today announced G-P Meridian, the first customizable SaaS-based global employment product suite to address the needs of companies of all sizes looking to build and manage global teams in the new world of work.

G-P, Global Made Possible (PRNewsfoto/G-P)

Gone are the days of companies only accessing talent within a limited radius of their headquarters. The digital economy, combined with the shift towards remote and hybrid work, has created opportunities to find the best talent around the globe, but the cost and complexity of establishing legal entities and ensuring compliance with local labor laws can create barriers. For more than a decade, G-P has eliminated these challenges and enabled companies to build their borderless teams in minutes, not months. Now, G-P Meridian Suite TM delivers a comprehensive and customizable suite of products to better support global teams.

"G-P pioneered the employer of record (EOR) model, and we are continuing to innovate, expand and supercharge how we enable companies looking to grow and operate globally," said Rajesh 'Nat' Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "G-P Meridian Suite provides unmatched flexibility combined with expertise and insights that today's business leaders need to stay competitive, manage through unique challenges and grow global teams strategically. At G-P, we remain committed to breaking down barriers to global business and enabling opportunities for everyone, everywhere."

From a single dashboard, G-P Meridian Suite provides a control center for building and managing global teams. It is the only global employment suite that combines the most powerful platform with flexible solutions that are complemented by the depth and knowledge of hundreds of in-country HR and legal experts around the world. Customers now have the flexibility to choose the package that most directly aligns to their global employment needs. Packages include:

Story continues

G-P Meridian Core TM: The essential, all-in-one employment package. G-P Meridian Core delivers technology to help companies hire, onboard, and manage global teams with unbeatable speed-to-market and complete compliance.

G-P Meridian Prime TM: The ultimate choice for enhanced support and strategic global team management. G-P Meridian Prime includes all of the features of G-P Meridian Core, but equips customers with expanded global expertise, insights and white glove services. In addition, customers can leverage G-P's expertise to inform and guide their strategic planning with comprehensive benefit analysis, expansion services and quarterly account reviews.

G-P also offers G-P Meridian Select TM, standalone solutions and package add-ons, that enable customers to customize their packages with additional functionality to manage contractors, recruit and onboard talent, complete background checks, manage equity, support visa applications and sponsorship, provide office space and IT equipment, enforce contracts and provide transition support services for mergers and acquisitions.

G-P will introduce additional G-P Meridian Select products in the second half of 2023, including: salary benchmarking, talent intelligence tools, further innovation in fintech-enabled payments, document template creation software, additional HR support solutions and more.

"As the EOR market evolves, buyers are seeking more compelling solutions to meet their demands," said Priyanka Mitra, vice president, business process services, Everest Group. "G-P's technology delivers a strong value proposition for clients across industries and geographies and the G-P Meridian Suite is a meaningful evolution of the company's technology." Companies are now empowered to operate and hire globally, knowing they are backed by the best in technology and human intelligence, and without setting up local entities. The G-P Meridian platform can also be seamlessly integrated with leading third party HCM, payroll and benefits providers.

Learn more about the complete offerings of the G-P Meridian Suite here.

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry. G-P's SaaS-based global employment product suite, G-P Meridian, helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-p-sets-a-new-standard-with-g-p-meridian-the-first-and-only-comprehensive-and-customizable-global-employment-saas-based-product-suite-301788721.html

SOURCE G-P