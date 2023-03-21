G-P and UKG Announce Technology Integration Partnership

Partnership will provide joint customers with new functionalities and solutions that reduce cost, errors and time.

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) the leading Global Employment Platform™, today announced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions. By integrating platforms, G-P and UKG will help joint customers increase the value of their investment in employment solutions by solving complex global employment needs and reducing costs and errors that are associated with multiple, disparate systems.

G-P, Global Made Possible (PRNewsfoto/G-P)

"At G-P, strategically partnering with the right providers is an invaluable part of how we deliver for our customers," said Vernon Irvin, chief revenue officer, G-P. "The partnership and integration with UKG enhances our joint customers' experience by enabling them to have secure access to their global employee data - in one view."

G-P helps growing companies unlock their full business potential by making it possible to build highly skilled, global teams in minutes instead of months. Through the company's SaaS-based platform, G-P helps find, hire, onboard, pay and manage team members, quickly and compliantly, to expand growth opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Research firms, NelsonHall, and Everest Group have both named G-P an EOR industry leader. http://globalization-partners.com/https://marketplace.ukg.com/en-US/apps/407533/globalization-partners/overviewhttps://www.globalization-partners.com/news/

With more than 315 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences to improve business outcomes. UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

Story continues

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships, UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including G-P, we're able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience."https://www.globalization-partners.com/news/

Learn more about the G-P and UKG partnership in the UKG Marketplace.http://globalization-partners.com/https://marketplace.ukg.com/en-US/apps/407533/globalization-partners/overviewhttps://www.globalization-partners.com/news/

About G-P

G-P is the leading Global Employment Platform™ that empowers organizations to expand globally and hire talent quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries. As the industry pioneer and recognized leader, G-P's AI-driven, SaaS-based software accelerates international growth for thousands of customers.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

G-P

Abigail Krasno

832-520-4125

akrasno@g-p.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-p-and-ukg-announce-technology-integration-partnership-301777002.html

SOURCE G-P