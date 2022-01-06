U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,711.61
    +11.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,357.23
    -49.88 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,138.04
    +37.86 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.92
    +5.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    +2.01 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -36.10 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7500
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,931.43
    -3,603.57 (-7.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.01
    -9.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.07
    -73.80 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW BURNING RED SERIES TO ENHANCE SPORT PERFORMANCE

·3 min read

The All-New Collection Introduces Two Popular Fitness Models in Fiery Red Colorways

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio introduces the latest additions to its G-SHOCK MOVE lineup of innovative fitness watches with the Burning Red Series. The new collection brings a striking red colorway to two of the brand's most popular fitness models, the GBA900 and GBD200, which provide technical features to take your training to the next level.

G-SHOCK Burning Red
G-SHOCK Burning Red

Offering both function and style, the new GBA900RD-4A and GBD200RD-4 are built with the absolute toughness G-SHOCK models are known for, as well as the tools to provide users with customized technology to support a variety of workouts. This includes features like Bluetooth® functionality that enables users to measure running distance, speed, pace, calorie consumption, and more. Additional features include a step tracker, a graphical display of workout intensity, and an achievement graph to show progression towards individualized goals.

In addition, both models boast a built-in accelerometer, which can automatically record daily movements when paired with the G-SHOCK MOVE app. The innovative measurement function can log mileage, speed / pace, and calories burned, making sure users stay on track with their fitness goals for the new year.

The GBD200RD-4 also features a unique, High Contrast MIP display, slim profile and a bold, red urethane band with multiple band holes to improve air exchange and provide enhanced comfort and moisture control, as well as ensuring a precise fit while on the move.

The GBA900RD-4A boasts a classic G-SHOCK shape along with a large LCD display, which provides the user with increased visibility of the multi-functional analog-digital display. Similar to the GBD200, the watch's lugs have ventilation parts to improve air exchange and moisture-wicking, while the red urethane band features multiple band holes, allowing for precise length adjustments and maximum comfort while the wearer is on the move.

The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

  • Shock Resistance

  • 200M Water Resistance

  • 2 Year Battery Life

  • LED (Super LED)

  • Full Auto Calendar

  • World Time (GBD200 only)

  • Dual Time (GBA900 only)

  • 12/24 Hour Time Formats

The GBA900RD-4A will retail for $130 and the GBD200RD-4 will retail for $150. Both models will be available for purchase beginning this January at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC
Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com
Jonathan.Moll@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
SVanderSchans@casio.com
SIzurieta@casio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-shock-introduces-new-burning-red-series-to-enhance-sport-performance-301455115.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Intel Stock Right Now

    One cheap tech stock that stands out is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Intel has lost considerable market share to rivals in recent years, but it still commands the lion's share of chip sales, and CEO Pat Gelsinger has a clear strategy to retake the throne. Here are five reasons why Intel stock is a bargain.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • 12 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best cloud computing stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022. Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology sector. According to Gartner, spending on […]

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • The Water Institute at the University of Waterloo and BlackBerry Announce Partnership to Address Global Water-Related Challenges

    Building on a partnership spanning over three decades, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and the University of Waterloo's Water Institute, one of the world's top water research institutes, today launched a first-of-its-kind innovation research challenge for professors and students.

  • JPMorgan Says Ethereum’s DeFi Dominance at Risk Due to ‘Sharding’ Delays

    The bank says that Ethereum's final phase of the sharding, which is important for scaling and due next year, will give competitors time to capture market share.

  • My Top Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Web 3.0 -- or a third generation of the internet -- is a concept popularized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to encompass the next wave of internet innovations. It's hard to argue that the current internet (web 2.0) isn't currently dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google and YouTube, Meta (NASDAQ: FB) with its ownership of Facebook and Instagram, and retail and cloud giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will lead the way.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Intel, clinging to its title of world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, showed off graphics chips aimed at fighting Nvidia and AMD in their area of domination. Nvidia’s latest

  • Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show

    Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. While this year’s CES show features a smaller-than-usual list of exhibitors due to the pandemic, some Orlando-area companies nevertheless will be able to show off in front of attendees from around the world.

  • Meta reportedly pauses VR operating system plans, company denies it

    Virtual reality devices like those from Meta's Oculus division currently run on an Android-based operating system, making the company reliant on others to operate in the metaverse.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

    Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Roomba Maker Seeks to Block Rival SharkNinja Vacuums From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- IRobot Corp. told a U.S. trade judge that it developed robotic vacuum features “too good to be true” only to have them copied and sold at a lower price by SharkNinja, which should be blocked from the U.S. market as punishment.In opening arguments Wednesday at the International Trade Commission in Washington, the Roomba maker’s lawyer said JS Global Lifestyle Co.’s SharkNinja infringes four of its patents for enabling robot vacuums and hybrid vacuum-moppers to map rooms and floors,

  • Personal computers aren't dead yet: Laptops are showing new signs of life at CES

    Based on the innovation on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, this is probably one of the most vibrant periods in the PC's 40+ year history

  • Google and Facebook Hit With Fines for Making It Difficult to Reject Cookies

    France's data privacy watchdog fined the companies for making it difficult for internet users to refuse the data used to track users online.

  • The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first new phone of 2022

    Two colors, plenty of cameras, 5G and lots of unknowns. As suspected, OnePlus is revealing its newest phone during CES 2022.