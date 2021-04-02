U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5350
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,824.22
    +1,271.34 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.67
    +23.50 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for 'blowout month for reemployment': Estimated 660K jobs added in March

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Morning After: Casio will make a G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·3 min read

April 1st is a tricky day to make any kind of serious announcement, so when Casio announced it’s plugging Google’s Wear OS into the iconic G-Shock, we were appropriately skeptical. However, it’s not a joke — the GSW-H1000 is part of Casio's rugged G-Squad Pro lineup, with a host of sports features on board.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000
Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000

As well as its brawny build with titanium backing, shock resistance and water resistance down to 200 meters, it’s laden with sensors and is the first G-Shock watch with a color LCD screen. One big negative is the 1.5-day battery life with the color display, though that stretches out to a month in "multi timepiece mode." The GSW-H1000, which is real and not a joke, will ship in mid-May, with three colors to choose from (red, black and blue) for $700.

— Richard Lawler

Belkin's new MagSafe-compatible products include a face-tracking iPhone mount

Other magnetic items include a mount to use at the gym and a 2,500mAh battery pack.

Belkin
Belkin

Now that iPhones have magnets in them, what can you do with them? For Belkin, apparently the answer is a robotic iPhone mount that keeps the phone looking at your face while you move around. That said, the face-tracking feature only works with Belkin's app — you can't use the mount with Zoom or FaceTime and expect it to follow you around, as well.

If that limitation doesn't bother you, take note that the $65 device is also compatible with official MagSafe cases and links to social networks.
Continue reading.

Amazon reportedly explored opening discount stores to offload unsold electronics

Everything old is new again.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon has been examining the idea of opening discount stores or outlets selling unsold electronics and home goods at steep discounts. “It’s a way to be able to clean out warehouses and get through inventory without having to destroy it,” one of Bloomberg's sources said. Amazon has reportedly dropped the idea for now because of the pandemic's impact on brick-and-mortar retail, plus it just launched the Fresh grocery store chain and wanted to focus on that.
Continue reading.

What's coming to Netflix in April: 'Shadow and Bone' and 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

As well as 'Yasuke' and ‘Run.’

Yasuke
Yasuke

With the start of a new month comes a long list of fresh content to check out on Netflix. Leading the company's slate of originals this month is Shadow and Bone, which adapts Leigh Bardugo's best-selling fantasy novel series. The show was penned and produced by Eric Heisserer of Arrival and Bird Box fame and will start streaming on April 23rd. Next week, viewers can choose between a Dolly Parton tribute documentary and Thunder Force, a new superhero movie starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Finally, on April 30th, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will follow up their hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with another animated feature, The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
Continue reading.

ILM explains how it used Stagecraft 2.0 for season two of 'The Mandalorian'

The virtual set technology continues to evolve.

ILM
ILM

In a new behind-the-scenes video, visual effects studio Industrial Light & Magic details the enhancements it made to the technology to coincide with season two of The Mandalorian.

To start, it made the Stagecraft LED stage even bigger and directors extended practical sets in new shapes. "By the second season, ILM developed some software that was specific to this technology and to what the hardware was capable of," said series showrunner Jon Favreau. One of those improvements is Helios, the in-house rendering engine ILM built to power the volume.

With season two, the tool gave the production team even more control over the set, enabling them to manipulate virtual items on the fly based on what they see in the camera. That created memorable scenes from last season that added new smoke and water effects that just weren’t possible before.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Funko will combine its collectible figures with NFTs

Engadget Upscaled: Intel's plan to get back on track

'Fantasian,' from the creator of Final Fantasy, arrives on Apple Arcade

E3 2021 organizers confirm the all-digital event will be '100 percent free'

The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

Google brings back the compass widget to Maps on Android

Apple now shows Russian iPhone owners state-approved apps during setup

Roku's streaming plans aim to fill the gaps Netflix can't

Comcast may pull Universal movies from Netflix to boost its Peacock offering

Specialized's latest e-bike is a lighter, easier-to-ride city cruiser

Maneater's 'Truth Quest' DLC pits players against new apex predators

iZotope's 2nd-gen Spire Studio gets a major upgrade

  • Bailout Terms Delay Debt Deal for Defaulted South African Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s largest lender to farmers has delayed a debt restructuring deal with creditors because of conditions attached to a government bailout, forcing it to repay what it owes to Standard Chartered Plc.Land & Agricultural Development Bank said on Wednesday that a March 31 deadline to reach an agreement won’t be met. The government’s 7 billion rand ($474 million) commitment required “a material change” to previous versions of plans to deliver on the lender’s “development and transformation objective,” it said in response to emailed questions.An agreement would have bought the state-owned bank more time in servicing a facility with Standard Chartered, the lone holdout from the restructuring talks, after a court ordered it pay back 400 million rand in December. Land Bank has now pledged to pay the remaining 352 million rand it owes to Standard Chartered by Thursday.Related: Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings for South Africa’s Land Bank“The bank continues to engage with the rest of its financial creditors to ensure that the interests of all parties are prudently served,” it said.In DefaultLand Bank has been battling to repay its debt and extend credit since a drought caused many of its customers to default on their loans. Last April, the Pretoria-based institution missed a loan repayment that triggered a cross-default in notes issued under a 50 billion-rand bond program.The bank has been in talks with a consortium of creditors for about a year and is negotiating its third proposal to emerge from default.While Standard Chartered’s success in court could spur other creditors to seek similar recourse, only a minority would likely consider this option, according to Jones Gondo, a credit research analyst at Nedbank Ltd.“What should guide creditors now is the approach that will maximize their recovery,” Gondo said.Standard Chartered declined to comment.The London-based bank’s history in South Africa spans 150 years. It divested in 1987 when it sold its stake in Standard Bank Group but returned five years later independently and was granted a full-service banking license in 2003. Its business in the country is now mainly focused on corporate and institutional banking activities, according to its website.Lifeline to FarmersLand Bank extends credit to commercial and emerging black farmers as South Africa aims to redress imbalances from racial-segregation policies ended in 1994. It must now decide how it will manage these dual interests, and quickly.A breakthrough in negotiations with creditors would bode well for confidence as South Africa looks to stabilize other larger state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. The nation’s finances have been strained by support to unprofitable state-owned companies, deep-seated corruption and a wage bill that has jumped 40% over the past 12 years.The manner in which the government is approaching Land Bank, however, is probably related to how much of its capital structure it guarantees, Gondo said.“Eskom is different because of the guarantees,” he said. “In short, the National Treasury behaves differently depending on its contingent risk assessment.”Land Bank expects its eventual agreement with lenders to shape its balance-sheet resizing and other strategic choices, it said.“There are concerns about the time it’s taking to get to a solution, as well as the increased complexity and increased uncertainty introduced” by the most recent version of its proposal, Olga Constantatos, head of credit at Futuregrowth Asset Management, said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brookfield to Take Property Arm Private in $6.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it reached a $6.5 billion agreement to acquire the shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP it doesn’t already own, boosting its offer to take private its real estate arm.The Canadian alternative-asset manager said Thursday it plans to acquire the minority stake for $18.17 per unit. That would mark a 10% increase to the $16.50 a unit Brookfield Asset offered in January, and a 26% premium over where the shares traded prior to that earlier proposal.Brookfield Property’s board has unanimously approved the deal, according to the statement by the companies. Brookfield Property dropped 0.8% to $17.66 as of 10:44 a.m. in New York.Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of real estate in the world. At the end of December it had about $88 billion in total assets, including developments such as London’s Canary Wharf and Brookfield Place in New York. In 2018, Brookfield Property acquired GGP Inc., the second-largest mall operator in the U.S., for about $15 billion.The pandemic has taken a toll on the company as widespread stay-at-home orders kept workers from offices and shoppers from malls. Brookfield Property Partners reported a $2 billion loss and its shares fell 21% last year.“We are pleased to have reached agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets,” Nick Goodman, Brookfield Asset Management’s chief financial officer, said in a statement, using the stock symbol for the real estate arm.Lazard Freres advised Brookfield Property’s special committee and gave a fair market value of $14 to $18.50 per unit, the companies said.The deal terms are “ultimately attractive” for Brookfield Property unitholders, according to Dean Wilkinson, an analyst with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It’s near high end of the fair value assessment range, 10% higher than the January proposal and is roughly a 10% discount on the consensus value of the company’s assets, Wilkinson said in a note to clients.In the five years leading up to the pandemic, Brookfield Property units have traded at a discount ranging between 20% and 45% of its consensus net asset value, he wrote, and raised his price target to $18.17, in line with the offer price.Brookfield already owns 60% of Brookfield Property Partners, which had a market value of about $17 billion as of Wednesday’s close. The deal is subject to a vote of public unitholders and other conditions, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Property shareholders can choose to take $18.17 per unit in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A share or 0.7268 of a Brookfield Property Partners preferred unit, subject to a proration. The maximum cash amount is about 50%, or $3.27 billion.Investors in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brookfield Office Property Exchange LP will also participate in the transaction, the company said.Goodman said in January that taking the real estate subsidiary private was appealing because it has consistently traded at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, even before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he believed that was because much of the company’s value was created through the development of projects like New York’s Manhattan West, which take years to generate returns for investors.Brookfield Property Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said in a letter to shareholders in February that rent collection from office tenants remained at normal levels, although occupancy lagged in many markets since the pandemic began. Collections in its retail properties and foot traffic in its malls haven’t fully recovered, he added.(Updates with share price in paragraph three, analyst comments in paragraph eight)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwanese chip-maker announces $100bn investment

    TSMC is the world's largest advanced semiconductor producer and counts Apple as its key client.

  • Five market trends investors are focused on for the second quarter

    The first quarter of 2021 kept investors on their toes as it served up surging yields, an accelerated rotation into cyclical stocks and wild rides in the shares of GameStop that brought the retail investors of WallStreetBets into the public eye. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by about 80 basis points in the first quarter - the third-largest gain over a 3-month period over the past decade - as investors sold bonds in anticipation of a U.S. economic recovery and higher inflation. Many investors believe the move will continue - Goldman Sachs sees the yield at 1.9% by the end of 2021, while TD Securities expects yields to rise to 2%.

  • Saudi Prince Turns Sights on Local Firms in Transformation Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a new target in his sights as he looks to press on with his unprecedented economic transformation plan: the country’s largest listed companies.Six weeks after saying foreign entities must move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or lose business, Prince Mohammed, the nation’s de facto ruler, announced Tuesday that companies from oil giant Saudi Aramco to dairy producer Almarai will be encouraged to reduce their dividends and redirect the money back into the economy.“We’ve seen the government using a stick to get foreign investors to come into Saudi Arabia, and now they are using it on domestic investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management. “I’m not a fan of government intervention in the private sector, but Saudi has limited ways to incentivize companies, so partnering in this way could help encourage more investment.”The stakes are high. The crown prince’s vision entails combined public- and private-sector spending of 27 trillion riyals ($7 trillion) over the next 10 years in an effort to diversify an economy that got 54% of its revenue from oil last year. And all at a time when foreign direct investment is a fraction of what it used to be, the budget deficit is swelling and the nation is struggling with the after-effects of last year’s slump in crude prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Twenty-four companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, investing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) in the local economy, according to Prince Mohammed. Firms will get access to subsidies and be able to lobby for regulatory changes, the prince said. None of the companies named by him have commented yet on how much they could invest through the plan.Given the lack of disclosure about the spending plans, investors may struggle to establish whether such state involvement in corporate decision-making will ultimately create value.“Capital expenditure only drives higher long-term growth if it’s on productive projects that create value and jobs, and it’s not clear that the promise of a mix of concessions or subsidies makes new non-oil investments compelling for these companies in a way that was not before,” said Hasnain Malik. the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “The problem is that doing nothing is not an option given the demographic pressure for job creation and the ultimate exhaustion of oil revenues.”It’s that lack of action that Prince Mohammed may be trying to address. Mortgages account for almost all lending growth by Saudi banks to the private sector, largely a result of lower government investment spending on new infrastructure projects and slower economic growth. And dividend payouts by Saudi companies have already been falling.The 12-month gross dividend yield for Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was of 2.45% as of Wednesday, about half of the payout level at its 2009 peak, when it hovered around 5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 1.9% for MSCI Inc.’s benchmark emerging Markets Index.Investors took the announcement positively Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index rose 2.8%. Aramco’s shares climbed 2.7%.Saudi Arabia said in February it would stop working with companies that didn’t have their regional headquarters in the kingdom. The announcement was intended to limit “economic leakage” and boost job creation, an official said at the time. The country has historically been served by consultants and advisers based in neighboring Dubai or Bahrain, where foreigners enjoy an easier lifestyle.Foreign direct investment is languishing below government targets. Prince Mohammed said he wants to see it surpass $500 billion over the next decade. Last year it rose 20% to $5.5 billion, below the kingdom’s targets but bucking the global decline.The 5 trillion-riyal target for private companies still dwarfs what Prince Mohammed envisages will come from foreign investors.“We have 90% of the 27 trillion guaranteed by us Saudis, government and private sector, and the Saudi people,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We are going to attract less than 10% from foreign investment, part of it from regional investors, especially the GCC, and the other part of it from West and East.”Still, the slow pace of foreign investment may help explain the desire to get local companies contributing more to the economy, said Jean-Francois Seznec, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of Washington’s Global Energy Center and a Middle East specialist.“Saudi Arabia is worried that foreign firms are not jumping through hoops to come to the country,” he said. “They need to make spending less reliant on oil income. How do you do that if foreign investors aren’t coming? One way is to encourage the local private sector to do more.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill administrator unable to verify invoices underpinning loans to Gupta: FT

    Greensill's administrator, Grant Thornton, has received denials from companies listed as debtors to the steel group stating that they had never done business with Gupta, the FT report added. Insolvent finance firm Greensill collapsed last month, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business. Liberty is part of the GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned by the Gupta family and one of the biggest customers of Greensill Capital.

  • Richard Li’s FWD Leaning Toward U.S. for $3 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Ltd., the acquisitive Asian insurance firm backed by billionaire Richard Li, is leaning toward New York as its preferred venue for an initial public offering this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company, whose business spans Southeast Asia, Japan and Hong Kong, is seeking to raise about $3 billion through an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the third quarter, the people said. A deal could value the insurer at more than $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.FWD is working with advisers to adjust its accounting records to U.S. standards and plans to file with regulators in the second quarter, the people said. A U.S. listing would allow Li to keep control of the company via his investment manager Pacific Century Group, one of the people said.The insurer has been considering a range of options over the last few months including a first-time share sale in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in September. FWD has also weighed plans such as a U.S. listing through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the people said.No final decision has been made and the other potential routes to a listing remain under consideration, the people said. A representative for FWD declined to comment.Founded in 2013, FWD has made numerous acquisitions across Asia in recent years. It has a presence in countries including Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia, according to its website. Its minority shareholders include fellow insurer Swiss Re AG as well as GIC Ventures, RRJ Capital and Hopu Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Close to Offering Bitcoin to Wealth Management Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to clients of its private wealth management unit.″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for the unit, said in an interview with CNBC.Wall Street banks have largely shied away from cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is now more than 11 years old, there are very few things it can actually buy, and volatility is a major risk. Three years ago, Goldman hired a crypto trader to help lead digital-asset markets, with a goal of familiarizing people in the company as well as clients with cryptocurrencies, but the firm has more recently played down the idea of Bitcoin as an asset class.Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way. During the cryptocurrency’s 2017 surge, they largely remained on the sidelines. Many compared the cryptocurrency to tulip mania. Warren Buffett called Bitcoin a “mirage” and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said it was a “fraud” (although he later expressed regret for that remark).This time, they are coming on board, along with a broad swath of retail investors. Data compiled by JPMorgan showed that retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins this quarter as of mid-March, compared with roughly 205,000 last quarter. Institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that period, down from nearly 307,000 in the final three months of 2020.And big banks are floating the idea that clients could use Bitcoin to diversify their portfolios. JPMorgan strategists have recently touted cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against significant fluctuations in traditional asset classes. And Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BNY Mellon has announced plans to hold, transfer and issue the digital currency for its clients.In a memo to staff on Wednesday announcing Rich’s appointment, Goldman said that Rich “will leverage the firm’s capabilities to ensure we can best meet client interest across digital asset classes and technologies,” it said. “As a firm, we believe in the possibility of blockchain technologies, and it is imperative that we continue.”Goldman plans to begin offering investments in digital assets in the second quarter, and is looking at eventually offering a “full spectrum” of such investments “whether that’s through the physical Bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” Rich told CNBC.(Adds details about Bitcoin’s mainstream acceptance starting in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Despite the Rally, Gold Still on Track for Steep Quarterly Loss

    Gold tends to strengthen when the dollar weakens because the metal is a dollar-denominated asset, making it less-expensive for foreign buyers.

  • Asian shares higher after S&P 500 tops 4,000 points

    Asian shares were higher Friday after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time. Tokyo surged more than 1% and Seoul and Shanghai also gained. Various industries are getting a lift from President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructural renewal initiative.

  • U.S. Treasuries’ Worst Quarter Since 1980 Upended Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The promised end of the pandemic draws closer with every shot in the arm. So in the first three months of 2021, traders raced to position themselves for a post-Covid world by girding for super-charged growth and higher inflation.This reflation trade put Treasuries on course for their worst quarter since 1980, with the global bond plunge sending yields surging to pre-pandemic levels. These sharp moves spooked investors, who were already turning away from pandemic favorites, like tech companies, into value stocks poised to benefit from economic reopening. Market fever dreams played out in cryptocurrencies and newfangled ways to take companies public. And even as the U.S. dollar proved its resilience, traditional haven currencies were battered.At the same time, recovery measures of new U.S. President Joe Biden helped to flood money markets and, if he has his way, this will soon be followed by trillions of dollars in additional infrastructure spending. All the while, the Federal Reserve shows little inclination to rein in long-end yields.“Generally reflation has been the dominant driver of global price action,” said Simon Harvey, senior market analyst at Monex Europe, who revised his dollar outlook this week. “What wrong-footed most people coming into 2021 is just how aggressive the U.S. outperformance was going to be.”Here are some of this quarter’s most notable moves:Treasuries’ RoutWith the size of U.S. stimulus putting the nation on course for a swift economic rebound from the pandemic, it’s no surprise that U.S. Treasuries led the global rates selloff. They’re on track to record their worst quarter since 1980, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. By comparison, the retreat seen in Europe and Asia was in line with quarterly declines seen in 2019 and 2020, respectively.Treasuries extended losses this week, fueled by Biden’s plans to accelerate the vaccine campaign and rebuild infrastructure. The divergence between U.S. and European markets was borne out in the spread between benchmark Treasuries and bunds, which widened more than 50 basis points. That about matched the move seen in the final quarter of 2016, and a bigger jump hasn’t been seen since 1993.Read More: Bond Rout Reignites as U.S. Stimulus Bets Overshadow Quarter-EndDominant DollarThe climb in U.S. yields relative to major peers helped to drive a surge in the dollar that ran counter to many expectations for 2021 as the currency turned from a prime haven at the height of market turmoil in March 2020 into a bet on U.S. economic supremacy.Traditional havens of the currency world -- the Japanese yen and Swiss franc -- bore the brunt of the selling, with each suffering their worst quarter in years.The importance of pandemic recovery was evident across currency markets. In a change from last year’s Brexit wrangling, the outlook for the British pound was all about the U.K.’s vaccine drive, which far outpaced the European Union’s effort, setting the euro up for its worst quarter since 2015.Brazil’s currency, which fell more than 7%, was among the poorest performers over the period as the country struggled to contain its mounting Covid crisis. Turkey was one of the few emerging markets whose currency did even worse. While much of that is the result of a shock decision to fire the central bank chief, that move came after the monetary authority raised its benchmark in response to global rate and foreign-exchange pressures.Read More: Dollar Reigns Supreme With Rate Gaps ‘Too Big to Be Ignored’Stock RotationsBillions are on the move as investors rotate away from previously high-flying areas and toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. In that environment, tech stocks -- 2020’s undisputed winners -- have lagged, while smaller companies have outperformed. The Russell 2000 index of smaller firms outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 for the second-straight quarter, beating it by about 10 percentage points. Value stocks, too, stepped into the limelight, with the Russell 1000 value index beating its growth counterpart by roughly the same amount.“We would expect that rotation to continue,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Moving forward, it’s going to be more about the recovery plays, and that’s not a story that’s going away.”But the rise in rates rattled more speculative corners of the market as investors started to question lofty valuations. Sentiment soured, for instance, on special purpose acquisition companies, a group that came to symbolize risky behavior in equities. An index tracking SPACs is down roughly 21% since its mid-February peak. Meme-stock mania also cooled: An index tracking companies including GameStop Corp. and Naked Brand Group Ltd. is down about 28% since its recent January high, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“You’re seeing corrective phases in those previously hot areas, but it’s happening through a process of rotation, so the money is just going to other parts of the market,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said by phone. “There was so much hype and so much appreciation that, yes, I think it’s natural and healthy to see rollovers in those areas.”Volatility EverywhereBut while benchmark stock indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been extremely violent. A model from Bank of America that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility -- which is prevalent among small-cap stocks as well -- is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.Read more: Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020Meanwhile, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its one-year average of 52 and well above September’s low of 37.Commodities SupercycleRaw materials from copper to oil have started the year off strong, with investors flocking to commodities as a popular pandemic recovery trade and to hedge against inflation.The 23-member Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index in February reached the highest in almost eight years before easing this month, and still remains on track to notch a gain this quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. even went as far as to flag the start of a new commodities supercycle. An upcoming energy transition could constrain oil supplies, while at the same time boosting demand for metals required in renewables infrastructure, JPMorgan analysts said in a report last month.Bond SalesInvestors in credit benefited from a narrowing in spreads to pre-pandemic levels, but that did little to offset the negative impact from the broader rise in rates -- the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index’s 5% drop has it on course for its worst quarterly return since 2008.Emerging-market bond spreads drifted wider, but the shift wasn’t enough to throw bond sales off track. The gap between emerging-market hard currency debt and Treasuries rose seven basis points in the quarter, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index, compared with a 335-basis point jump the same period last year.That said, cracks have recently started to show on issuance front. Indonesia shrank the size of a debt offering, Russia canceled a bond sale and South African debt saw lower demand than usual.Read More: ‘The Sweet Spot Is Behind Us’: Bond Rout Hits Deals Around WorldBitcoin BoomCryptocurrencies have had a marvelous 2021 so far. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset, has doubled since the start of the year, gaining 104% in its second-best quarterly performance since June 2019. Much of its momentum has been driven by wider institutional acceptance, with more mainstream firms taking a greater interest in crypto assets. At the same time, applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds also trickled in, with Fidelity Investments the latest firm to join the list of crypto-ETF hopefuls.Meanwhile, fans, including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, have argued the coin can be a great store of value -- Bitcoin gained after the electric-vehicle maker said that it put more than $1 billion into the coin.Still, others worry it’s run up too far, too fast and could be losing its shine as speculation grows that retail investors are becoming less involved in the market. Bitcoin hit a record of $61,742 in mid-March and is roughly 4% off its highs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.