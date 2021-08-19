G-SHOCK Unveils All-New Series Of Metal Covered Watches

New GM2100 Series Combines Octagonal Shape with Forged Metal Bezels and Modern Finishes

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio unveils the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line up of timepieces with the GM2100 series, a collection of watches that feature a metal-clad shock resistant structure with a thin profile. The bezel has the octagonal shape familiar to the original G-SHOCK watch, the DW5000C. The series is available in four unique colorways including the GM2100-1A featuring a stainless-steel bezel and black urethane band, the GM2100N-2A with a blue IP bezel, with a matching dial and band, the GM2100B-3A in a gray IP bezel with a green dial and band, and lastly the GM2100B-4A in a gray IP bezel with a black band and red dial.

GM2100

The unique forged stainless-steel bezel has a concentric hairline finish applied to the top surface and a mirror polish to the sides, giving it a beautiful gleam. Vapor deposition is applied to the dial showcasing hairline and mirror finishes to emphasize a metallic texture while the digital display is positioned to optimize the viewing area for both the analog and digital readout. The urethane band has a box check patterned texture for an added casual touch.

The metal covered shock resistant structure of the GM2100 models are built with protrusions on the inner case to reduce surface contact with the bezel and cushion shocks to the module. The module is housed in a glass fiber reinforced resin case for maximum shock resistance. The bezel itself is precisely crafted through forging, cutting and polishing the stainless-steel bezel to provide a comfortable fit.

In addition, the new models boast G-SHOCK's latest features, such as a light fadeout function on the dial, hand retract function, full auto calendar, full auto Super LED light, and more.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled and exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

Each new timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's technical features including:

Story continues

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Full Auto Double Super LED

5 Alarms

1/100 Stopwatch (1Hr)

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (31TZ, 48 Cities+UTC)

The GM2100-1A will retail for $200, while the GM2100N-2A, GM2100B-3A, and GM2100B-4A will retail for $220. All four models will be available for purchase at the beginning of September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Jonathan.Moll@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

SIzurieta@casio.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-shock-unveils-all-new-series-of-metal-covered-watches-301359358.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.