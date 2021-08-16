U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.25
    -17.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,272.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,074.50
    -51.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.60
    -14.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    -1.03 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.51
    +1.92 (+12.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2900
    -0.2800 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,359.12
    +1,339.79 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.57
    +79.08 (+7.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.05
    -87.66 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dividend Declared Pursuant To New Dividend Policy Announced Today

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend distribution of approximately NIS 4.33 per ordinary share and an aggregate dividend of NIS 60 million (approximately US$1.34 and US$18,616,197, respectively, based on representative rate of exchange as of August 13, 2021).

G_Willi_Food_International_Logo
G_Willi_Food_International_Logo

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2021 and will be payable on September 30, 2021.

For shareholders who will receive the dividend payment in US dollars, the amount of the dividend per share is not final and is subject to change due to the need to convert the amount from NIS to US dollars in accordance with the Bank of Israel's representative rate of exchange on September 9, 2021. The final dividend amount is also subject to change based on the number of ordinary shares outstanding on the record date.

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,600 customers and 3,200 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies (Gold-Frost) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
itsik.b@willi-food.co.il

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-willi-food-international-announces-dividend-301355673.html

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Gold Stalls as UBS Tells Buyers ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped after finishing strongly last week, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.Bullion had been clawing back some ground over the past week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent prices tumbling on bets the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon. This week, investors will parse through a speech by Chair Jerome Powell, as well as

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Resist This Urge Amid Choppy Market Rally; Nvidia, DocuSign, Robinhood Are Near Buy Points

    The market rally is holding at highs, but buying opportunities are running dry. Pay attention to Nvidia and DocuSign.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

    Companies like Amazon or Visa that can generate double-digit compound growth in revenue and earnings, year after year, are rarities. These smaller candidates could do just that.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Huge Pension Makes Big Bets in Apple, Microsoft, Shopify, and Tilray Stock

    British Columbia Investment Management raised stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Shopify, and initiated a stake in marijuana stock Tilray in the second quarter.

  • News Flash: 10 Analysts Think FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earnings Are Under Threat

    One thing we could say about the analysts on FibroGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGEN ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made...

  • Analysis-Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout

    Any veteran investor will tell you that financial markets overshoot when trouble hits, but what if that market is the world's second-largest economy and the government has decided the rules of the game have changed? China's months-long regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 has included big names in e-commerce, the gig economy, exam cramming and most recently online insurance. Close to $1 trillion in market value has been wiped off China Inc since February.

  • Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa stake

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany plans to sell up to a quarter of its 20% stake in Lufthansa over the coming weeks, the German finance agency said on Monday, citing positive developments at the bailed-out airline. Lufthansa shares fell as much as 4.9% to 8.81 euros in early trade after the announcement. The state's 20% stake was acquired for 300 million euros ($353.67 million) as part of a bailout for the German carrier as the company and the entire aviation sector took a battering from the coronavirus crisis.