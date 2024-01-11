G. Willi-Food International Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WILC) largest shareholders are public companies with 59% ownership, individual investors own 18%

Key Insights

Significant control over G. Willi-Food International by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

59% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Willy-Food Investments Ltd)

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 59% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 18% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of G. Willi-Food International, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About G. Willi-Food International?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

G. Willi-Food International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of G. Willi-Food International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in G. Willi-Food International. Willy-Food Investments Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 6.6% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Zwi Williger and Bsd Crown Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of G. Willi-Food International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in G. Willi-Food International Ltd.. In their own names, insiders own US$12m worth of stock in the US$145m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in G. Willi-Food International. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.6%, of the G. Willi-Food International stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 59% of G. Willi-Food International. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for G. Willi-Food International you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

