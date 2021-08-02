U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.00
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,912.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,003.50
    +47.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.40
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.68
    -1.27 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.48
    +0.78 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5390
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,520.21
    -1,949.68 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.85
    +12.95 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.00
    +55.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Andrew Perry as Chief Commercial Officer

G1 Therapeutics
·5 min read

Company Also Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Perry as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Perry replaces Soma Gupta who has left the Company for personal and professional reasons.

“As we continue to evolve as a commercial company and execute on the launch of COSELA™ (trilaciclib), we are excited to announce the addition of Andrew to the G1 Therapeutics Executive Team,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “Andrew is a proven leader and strategist with a history of driving consistent performance and commercial success; his extensive capabilities and depth of experience in launching and growing brands in multiple areas including oncology will be essential as we seek to maximize the value of COSELA in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.”

Mr. Bailey continued, “Finally, on behalf of G1, I want to thank Soma for her contributions to the planning and launch of COSELA. We wish her the best going forward.”

Mr. Perry brings nearly 25 years of leadership experience in product commercialization and managed markets to G1, having led multiple successful product launches and growing brands. He most recently served as Vice President, US Marketing at ViiV Healthcare NA, a joint venture majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline. In this role, he was responsible for leading the marketing organization across HCP and patient channels to drive sales of the ViiV US portfolio, including oral and long-acting injectable products. There, he launched multiple products and managed two co-commercialization agreements. Prior to ViiV, Mr. Perry spent over 16 years at GlaxoSmithKline in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his tenure as Field Vice President, National Accounts, US Managed Markets & Government Affairs. He holds a Master of Science degree in Health Economics and Management from the University of Sheffield (England), and a Master of Arts degree in English Literature and Philosophy from the University of Glasgow (Scotland).

In connection with Mr. Perry’s appointment, the company is reporting an inducement option grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The compensation committee of the G1 Board of Directors has approved a non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 shares of G1’s common stock to Mr. Perry. The option was granted outside of G1’s Amended and Restated 2017 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Perry’s acceptance of employment with G1. The stock option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of G1’s common stock on August 16, 2021. The option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of his employment, and as to an additional 1/48th of the shares monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Perry’s continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant).

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA™ and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to the future value of COSELA (trilaciclib) and the company’s ability to ensure broad availability. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company’s dependence on the commercial success of COSELA; the development and commercialization of new drug products is highly competitive; the company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact:

Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com

Rebecca Levine
Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations
(919) 667-8711
rlevine@g1therapeutics.com


Recommended Stories

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

    Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More

    This weekend's Barron's offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge. Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings. Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more. "Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here's a Cheap Way to Play It" by Nic

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto, Tesla Rivals Report Strong Sales

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Tesla rivals Li Auto, Xpeng, Nio reported July sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in August

    Whereas stock market volatility isn't every investors' cup of tea, it's the catalyst that's driven retail investors to put their money to work in the market. Online investing app Robinhood, which went public last week, has done a particularly good job of attracting new retail investors. Robinhood's platform offers a number of perks that retail investors enjoy.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • Allianz Slumps as Insurer Warns on Impact of U.S. Fund Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE warned of a potentially material hit to its earnings after the U.S. Justice Department opened a probe into its Structured Alpha Funds, which are at the center of lawsuits in the wake of steep losses during the pandemic.Europe’s largest insurer slumped in Frankfurt trading after disclosing late Sunday that it received a “voluntary request for documents and information” from the DoJ and is cooperating with the probe, as well as with an investigation launched last year by

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks for August 2021

    Investors eyeing steady and reliable income could consider adding top-quality dividend stocks to their portfolios. Thanks to their strong earnings bases and resilient cash flow streams, dividend-paying companies are relatively immune to the economic cycles, and boost investors’ returns through higher dividend payments, even in down years. Thus, using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, this article focuses on five stocks with a Strong Buy analyst rating consensus and an ex-dividend date in August 20

  • Square posts upbeat profits while also announcing $29 billion deal for Afterpay

    Square Inc.'s surprise release of its quarterly earnings report Sunday was its second-biggest news of the night, behind the announcement that it plans to purchase Australian buy-now pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. in a $29 billion all-stock deal.

  • Square to Buy Afterpay for $29 Billion to Tap Younger Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the digital-payments platform led by Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey, agreed to buy Australian buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. for $29 billion in its largest-ever acquisition.The all-stock offer values Afterpay shares at A$126.21 each, 31% higher than Friday’s closing price of A$96.66, the companies said in a statement. Still, that’s less than Afterpay’s February high of A$158.47. The stock jumped as much as 29% to A$125 in Sydney trading Monday.Square Buys

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.