G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Andrew Perry as Chief Commercial Officer

Company Also Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Perry as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Perry replaces Soma Gupta who has left the Company for personal and professional reasons.



“As we continue to evolve as a commercial company and execute on the launch of COSELA™ (trilaciclib), we are excited to announce the addition of Andrew to the G1 Therapeutics Executive Team,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “Andrew is a proven leader and strategist with a history of driving consistent performance and commercial success; his extensive capabilities and depth of experience in launching and growing brands in multiple areas including oncology will be essential as we seek to maximize the value of COSELA in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.”

Mr. Bailey continued, “Finally, on behalf of G1, I want to thank Soma for her contributions to the planning and launch of COSELA. We wish her the best going forward.”

Mr. Perry brings nearly 25 years of leadership experience in product commercialization and managed markets to G1, having led multiple successful product launches and growing brands. He most recently served as Vice President, US Marketing at ViiV Healthcare NA, a joint venture majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline. In this role, he was responsible for leading the marketing organization across HCP and patient channels to drive sales of the ViiV US portfolio, including oral and long-acting injectable products. There, he launched multiple products and managed two co-commercialization agreements. Prior to ViiV, Mr. Perry spent over 16 years at GlaxoSmithKline in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his tenure as Field Vice President, National Accounts, US Managed Markets & Government Affairs. He holds a Master of Science degree in Health Economics and Management from the University of Sheffield (England), and a Master of Arts degree in English Literature and Philosophy from the University of Glasgow (Scotland).

In connection with Mr. Perry’s appointment, the company is reporting an inducement option grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The compensation committee of the G1 Board of Directors has approved a non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 shares of G1’s common stock to Mr. Perry. The option was granted outside of G1’s Amended and Restated 2017 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Perry’s acceptance of employment with G1. The stock option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of G1’s common stock on August 16, 2021. The option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of his employment, and as to an additional 1/48th of the shares monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Perry’s continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant).

