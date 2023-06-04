G1 Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTHX) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at G1 Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTHX) future prospects. G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The US$135m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$148m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$126m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is G1 Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

G1 Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$91m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 50%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of G1 Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with G1 Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of 172%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of G1 Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – G1 Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

