G1 Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse G1 Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTHX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. On 31 December 2023, the US$218m market-cap company posted a loss of US$48m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is G1 Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

G1 Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$187m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 55% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for G1 Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with G1 Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of 146%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

