U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.18
    +9.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,751.14
    +164.62 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,052.14
    -32.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.70
    +17.26 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +1.69 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.50
    +17.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.35 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0340 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2413
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7440
    +0.1720 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,133.30
    +950.12 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.89
    -1.31 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,785.72
    +44.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.37
    +289.71 (+1.05%)
     

G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

G1 Therapeutics
·1 min read
G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and other members of the Executive Team will participate in a fireside chat during the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday April 18th at 1:30 PM EDT.

This meeting is being held virtually; the webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com