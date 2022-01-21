U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

G2 Acquires Lophos Pharma, a peyote focused psychedelics company

Greenridez 2.0 Acquisitions Corp.
·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridez 2.0 Acquisitions Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of psychedelic research company Lophos Pharma (“Lophos”).

Lophos Pharma is a psychedelic research company primarily focused on novel therapeutic treatments derived from Peyote (Lophophora williamsii). The Company strongly supports Lophos Pharma’s belief in Peyote’s potential to treat indications ranging from weight loss and addiction, to anxiety and depression. Greenridez 2.0 Acquisitions Corp. will be operating as Lophos Holdings going forward and has appointed Claire Stawnyczy as Chief Executive Officer.

Claire gained substantial pharmaceutical experience from her work in the biotechnology industry before transferring to cannabis in 2017. During Claire’s time as CEO of Canalytica Corp., a business management and regulatory consulting firm, she led numerous Licensed Producers in achieving regulatory compliance and streamlining business operations. Claire’s experience, drive and respect for the Peyote plant and its history not only make her uniquely qualified to lead the Lophos team, but to be an excellent ambassador for this important and nascent segment of the psychedelics market.

“I look forward to leading the Lophos team and respectfully adding to Peyote’s proud history,” said Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos. “We are excited by Health Canada’s recent amendment to the special access program and look forward to supplying patients in the future.”

About Lophos Pharma

Lophos is a biosciences company that specializes in Peyote research, cultivation, preservation, and drug development. We develop novel therapies and natural health treatments that aim to restore and improve the quality of life for patients. Through advanced cultivation and harvesting techniques, Lophos Pharma will provide our partners with medical grade inputs and our patients with access to safe and effective mescaline-based therapeutics.

Contact
Claire Stawnyczy, CEO
Claire@lophos.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this news release includes information with respect to the Company’s drug development programs. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obliged to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.


