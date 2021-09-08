U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

G2 Gold Drills 1.92m @ 335.4 g/t Gold at OKO

G2 Goldfields Inc.
TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce additional drilling intercepts of high-grade gold from the Company’s ongoing drilling program at the 19,200-acre OKO project, Guyana. To date, G2 has completed 89 diamond drill holes totalling 20,352 metres. Drilling has defined five parallel auriferous shear zones at Oko, with gold mineralization established over an 800-metre strike length and to depths exceeding 350 metres. Of the first 77 holes logged and assayed at Oko, 44 have intercepted visible gold.

Complete diamond drill results for two additional drill holes, OKD-76 and OKD-77, are available at the following link https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/G2Goldfields_Table_08SEP21.pdf. Hole OKD-77, which targeted Shear zones 3 and 4, returned 5.7 g/t Au over 8.4 metres (5.8m true width) as well as 335.4 g/t Au over 1.9 metres (1.4 m true width). The latter intercept is one of several high-grade intercepts in the newly discovered Shear zones 4 and 5, as previously reported by G2 (see press releases dated July 22, 2021, and June 10, 2021). Highlights of assays for Shear 4 are available in Table 1.

TABLE 1
Shear 4 High Grade Intercepts

Hole Number

True Width Intersection (m)

Grade (g/t Au)

OKD – 24

1.66

76.37

OKD – 29

1.05

29.67

OKD – 30

1.76

20.27

OKD – 33

1.80

10.49

OKD – 48

1.45

26.09

OKD – 59

2.45

11.48

OKD – 65

1.60

41.98

OKD – 73

4.46

15.90

OKD – 77

1.40

335.4

Shear Zone 4 has now been defined by 29 pierce points outlining a structure 520 metres long by 250 metres deep, varying in true thickness from 0.9 to 7.1 metres. Additionally, Shear Zone 5 has been defined by 15 pierce points and currently has dimensions of 520 metres long by 260 metres deep, varying in true width between 0.9 and 17.4 metres. Highlights of high-grade results reported to date in Shear 5 are contained in Table 2.

TABLE 2
Shear Five High Grade Intercepts

Hole Number

True Width of Mineralization (m)

Grade (g/t Au)

OKD – 60

1.24

13.84

OKD – 66

5.71

15.29

OKD – 67

2.06

27.69

OKD – 74

4.60

38.55

OKD – 75

2.56

9.71

A long section illustrating the distribution of high-grade hits exclusively in Shears 4 and 5 is available at the following link: https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/G2Goldfields_LongSection_08SEP21.pdf.

Dan Noone, G2 Goldfields CEO, states, “Hole OKD-77 is one of the many holes drilled to date at Oko which demonstrate that the property holds significant amounts of high-grade gold, with visible gold present in the majority of holes. We look forward to further exploration results from OKO”.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located on the Oko project site, Guyana. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to MSALABS Guyana, in Georgetown, Guyana, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. Samples from sections of core with obvious gold mineralization are analyzed for total gold using an industry-standard 500g metallic screen fire assay (MSALABS method MSC 550). All other samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA with atomic absorption finish (MSALABS method; FAS-121). Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard fire assay gravimetric methods (MSALABS method; FAS-425). Certified gold reference standards, blanks, and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of G2 Goldfield’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold-producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone
CEO
+1.416.628.5904
Email: d.noone@g2goldfields.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements. Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of G2 Goldfields which have been used to develop such statements and/or information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although G2 Goldfields believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as G2 Goldfields can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from planned exploration and drilling activities; future plans for operational expenditures; the accuracy of the interpretations of exploration and drilling activity results; availability of financing to fund current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which G2 Goldfields has property interests; the general continuance of current industry conditions; aboriginal matters; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of G2 Goldfields to obtain qualified staff, equipment and/or services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of each project in which G2 Goldfields has property interests to operate in a safe, efficient and/or effective manner and to fulfill its respective obligations and current plans; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and/or interest rates; and the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and/or environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which G2 Goldfields has property interests. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, the uncertainty of conducting operations under a foreign regime, exploration risk, the uncertainty of obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals, the availability of labour and/or equipment, the fluctuating prices of commodities, the availability of financing and dependence on the management personnel of the Corporation, other participants in the property areas and/or certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in G2 Goldfields public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and G2 Goldfields current management’s discussion and analysis). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.



