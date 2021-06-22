U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.87
    +12.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,915.10
    +38.13 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,177.36
    +35.88 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.52
    -10.57 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7410
    +0.4430 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,499.65
    -2,454.00 (-7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    727.22
    -67.10 (-8.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.95
    +19.66 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

G2 raises $157M for its software review service

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

This morning G2, a company that provides an online software review and information database, announced that it has raised a $157 million Series D. Per a release the company shared with TechCrunch in advance of its news, G2 is now worth more than $1 billion, making it a unicorn in modern parlance.

Permira led the round via its growth fund, while prior venture capital firms IVP, Emergence, and Accel also contributed. The investment also included capital from LinkedIn, which previously invested, and corporate venture dollars from both HubSpot and Salesforce.

The round caught our eye not due to its scale -- nine-figure rounds are a daily occurrence in today's super-heated venture capital market -- but due to the interesting position that G2 and its rivals occupy in the technology space. They provide a guide of sorts to various software niches, not only exposing a number of competing services in a single space, but also some signal about what service might be a good pick.

For the immensely deep and immensely wide software market, offering potential buying entities -- all companies, in other words -- directions when it comes to software buying decisions is a position of power. And one that comes with a unique set of challenges.

G2 cannot simply provide lists of competing software products and user reviews. It needs to command a position of trust; if its users are worried that commercial interests are clouding its ratings and lists, the company's core product could be compromised.

So, that's what TechCrunch asked G2 CEO Godard Abel to discuss.

In response to our question regarding balancing G2's commercial interests and review purity, Abel said that "whether a software vendor pays G2 or not has no impact on their rating on G2 and their placement in our category rankings which are 100% algorithmic and data-driven." That's a good start.

Abel went on to say that G2 verifies all reviews, checks the "business identity" of reviewers via their online profiles, and uses "NLP and AI to score and validate all reviews including preventing any reviews by competitors or employees of a vendor." And, the CEO added, G2 has humans in the loop for verification as well.

The process seems reasonable, but the company and its rivals like Capterra will need to manage market trust as they continue to scale.

On that front, the CEO expanded a bit on the growth metrics that it disclosed as part of its release. In that document the company said that it added "700 paying customers for its Marketing Solutions in the past 12 months." TechCrunch wanted to know what percent growth that number represented, and what portion of G2's revenues come from that particular business line.

Per Abel, the customer number represented a 45% growth rate, and that that "piece of [its] business represents the bulk of [its] current revenue."

Parsing that a little, seeing 45% customer growth in a majority revenue line implies healthy growth. We lack several data points that we'd need to convert that customer growth figure into revenue expansion itself, sadly.

With lots of new cash in the bank, G2 has plenty of space to keep growing. Its CEO highlighted international investment as a place where he intends to invest, citing "exceptionally strong growth across Europe and Asia as our international software buyer traffic and revenue have been nearly doubling." And Abel said that his company will also "accelerate" its coverage of the software market with its new capital, along with investments into data work to improve G2's recommendation engine.

G2 itself is now valued like a company that's on an IPO path, which means that the standards we'll hold it to have reached their zenith.

Recommended Stories

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee U.S. Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • ReconAfrica responds to the Globe and Mail's recent inaccurate and defamatory article

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides a factual response to Globe & Mail's false and defamatory article dated June 20, 2021.

  • BlackBerry Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Watch for

    BlackBerry (BB), a provider of intelligent security software and services to businesses and governments, will report its Q1 earnings on June 24 after markets close. Over the past year, the stock has gained approximately 128% and is currently trading close to C$16.00. Strong earnings could boost BB shares, so let’s have a look at what analysts are expecting. Analysts on average, expect BlackBerry to post a loss of $0.05 per share in Q1 2022, compared to earnings of $0.02 in Q1 2021. Estimated rev

  • How much income tax will Biden and Harris pay under their proposed hikes? These accountants say they’ve found an answer

    President Joe Biden has been touting his proposed tax hikes on the rich by saying they need to start “paying their fair share.” The president wants to fund his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan by increasing taxes for wealthy households several ways, such as raising the top income tax bracket to 39.6% from the current 37% rate, a return to the top rate before Trump-era tax cuts. If the American Families Plan became law, the tax bite would be even harder on Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

  • Bitcoin Erases Nearly All Its 2021 Gains. Here’s What Could Come Next.

    Beijing's crackdown weighs on prices, but some see a move of Bitcoin mining out of China as a long-term positive for the cryptocurrency.

  • Is Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 866 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Bitcoin erases 2021 gains as crypto sell-off gathers pace

    The world's biggest cryptocurrency was down roughly 9%, trading at $29,621.

  • Plug Power Missed Earnings Estimates. Why Its Stock Is Gaining.

    Plug Power posted bigger-than-expected sales, though its first-quarter earnings fell short of estimates.

  • What in the heck is the FDA thinking?

    By John Vandermosten, CFA TSX:PMN.TO | OTC:ARFXF | NASDAQ:BIIB One of the wildest roller coaster rides in biotech has been the aducanumab saga that has been taking place over the last few years. Aducanumab, branded as Aduhelm, is an amyloid beta-directed monoclonal antibody intended for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Aduhelm binds to aggregated forms of amyloid beta and has

  • Fed Chairman to speak in front of Congress

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to discuss what can be in store for the markets as they await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony in front of Congress this afternoon.

  • Gevo Could Be Purchased After Its Successful Test of the Long-Term Average

    During Monday's fast paced "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about a renewable chemicals and biofuel company, Gevo Inc. : "People need to make room in their portfolio for this stock," he replied. The trading volume is hard to read because of the scaling, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise into late January followed by a slow and shallow decline. The weekly OBV line has moved steadily higher and only dipped slightly when prices corrected lower.

  • Explainer: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?

    Next Thursday, July 1, was supposed to be a day of celebration for Tesla: the opening of its self-styled "gigafactory" in the tranquil German municipality of Gruenheide, just outside Berlin. Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021. Tesla and its billionaire boss Elon Musk unveiled plans in late 2019 to build the factory.

  • Angst at Exxon as managers begin employee performance reviews

    HOUSTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp has kicked off a yearly performance review for U.S. staff, a process some workers dread because they view it this year as a prelude to stealth layoffs. The evaluations are expected to assign about 5% to 10% of the workforce to performance improvement plans that can lead to forced departures for those unable to achieve managers' goals, according to a person familiar with the process. Exxon last year targeted 8% of U.S. employees as low performers - up from 3% historically.

  • How the Fed's hawkish stance is 'hurting crypto'

    Fundstrat Lead Digital Asset Strategist, David Grider,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how the crypto space is experiencing an extended time of volatility as China’s crackdown and the Fed’s hawkish stance could affect the future of the crypto economy.

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is on track to become the new gold as the gap between supply and demand widens. According to a […]

  • 10 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The global alternative energy industry has steadily gained traction, with more people attempting to implement […]

  • Boeing lobbyist Keating, who helped steer it through MAX crisis, exits abruptly

    Boeing Co announced on Monday that veteran lobbyist and political strategist Tim Keating, who helped navigate the U.S. planemaker through its worst-ever crisis following fatal 737 MAX crashes, has left the company but gave no reason. An internal memo from Chief Executive Dave Calhoun to government operations employees, and a separate statement to media, confirmed Keating's departure and the search for a permanent replacement, but offered no explanation or further details on what appeared to be an abrupt exit. Marc Allen, Boeing's chief strategy officer, would also take over Keating's role until a permanent replacement is found, Calhoun said.

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • Equinox Gold Announces Illegal Blockades at Los Filos Mine

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community, both of whom are demanding payments in excess of their contractual agreements.

  • Bitcoin just broke below $30,000 for first time since January and ‘it is likely we may see more panic in the market’

    Bitcoin on Tuesday extends a persistent price drop that has pushed the world's No. 1 crypto to the lowest level since January, wiping out more than $1.3 trillion in market value for the broader crypto complex from a peak in May.