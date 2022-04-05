U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

G2 Recognizes Chatmeter as an Industry Leader With Multiple Awards in Spring 2022 Report

·3 min read

Multi-Location SaaS Company Spotlighted by World's Largest Tech Reporting Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, a renowned peer-to-peer business software review platform and marketplace, has again recognized Chatmeter as a multi-location brand reputation management leader with 30 badges and awards in their 2022 Spring Report.

Chatmeter Spring 2022 Awards
Chatmeter Spring 2022 Awards

These awards highlight the impressive work Chatmeter is doing to deliver a compelling solution to customers.

By tracking, analyzing, and comparing brands and services, the quarterly G2 Reports are built through extensive customer feedback and satisfaction surveys, consumer trends, peer-to-peer product comparisons, and market research. Winners are determined through a rigorous scoring process with final results designed to help businesses find their perfect tech and software solutions.

Chatmeter's G2 Leadership and Award Recognition

Chatmeter was awarded the #1 spot as "Most Implementable" in the "Enterprise Local Marketing" category based on ease of setup, onboarding, and high rate of user adoption.

Online reputation management software is defined by G2 as a product that allows "companies to monitor users' online reviews and promote positive experiences through online review platforms." Chatmeter was named an Online Reputation Management software leader in every market category, further solidifying the company's authority in the industry:

  • Online Reputation Management (Spring)

  • Online Reputation Management (Enterprise)

  • Online Reputation Management (Mid-Market)

  • Online Reputation Management (Small Business)

Chatmeter was also recognized in the Local Marketing space which highlights software developed to help businesses reach potential buyers in their location through increased brand visibility and superior CX.

The company garnered acknowledgement as a Spring 2022 Online Reputation Management Momentum Leader—an award given to rising tech companies with exceptional user satisfaction ratings, a great online presence, and strong employment growth.

"These awards highlight the impressive work Chatmeter is doing to deliver a compelling solution for a wide range of customers across multiple industries," said Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "That's always been our goal—to help businesses improve their reputation and create breakthrough customer experiences that build brand loyalty and increase revenue."

Additionally, Chatmeter received "High Performer" designations across a range of enterprise, mid-tier, and small business categories for Local Listing Management, Local Marketing, Overall Local SEO, Social Media Management, Social Media Analytics, and Store Locator.

Learn more about Chatmeter's reviews on G2 for a closer look into why Chatmeter is the industry's most trusted local search and reputation management platform.

About G2
As the world's leading business solution review platform, G2 relies on more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Chatmeter
Chatmeter is a local brand and reputation SaaS platform that provides review and local listings management, social media analytics, local search engine optimization, rank tracking, and competitor comparisons. Trusted by brands including 7-11, Napa Auto Parts, Sinclair, and A&W, the Chatmeter platform analyzes over 1.9 million locations and billions of customer reviews to provide unparalleled information. The Chatmeter team proudly supports multi-location businesses in creating optimal online visibility and meaningful customer experiences at scale.

(PRNewsfoto/Chatmeter Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Chatmeter Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g2-recognizes-chatmeter-as-an-industry-leader-with-multiple-awards-in-spring-2022-report-301517260.html

SOURCE Chatmeter Inc

