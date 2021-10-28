U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5610
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,708.88
    +1,822.88 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

G20 leaders to commit to keeping 1.5 Celsius goal in reach - draft

·1 min read

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries will recognise this weekend that urgent steps must be taken to keep in reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

"We commit to tackle the existential challenge of climate change," said the draft of the communique to be issued at the Rome summit, seen as a key stepping stone ahead of a broader United Nations climate summit next week in Scotland.

The leaders will say they recognise that the impacts of climate change if warming can be held at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels are "much lower" than at 2 degrees and that "immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 within reach." (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Gavin Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

    The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.” The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits. The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's caretaker government.

  • Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda

    President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Headed first to Rome and then to Glasgow, Scotland, Biden will be pressed to deliver concrete ideas for stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change. Biden delivered East Room remarks on his domestic agenda Thursday, casting the legislation as a choice between “leading the world, or letting the world pass us by," before boarding Air Force One for the trip to Europe.

  • Let's Take a Look Back at Angelina Jolie's Dating History, Shall We?

    You know about Brad, but what about the other people Angelina Jolie has dated? From The Weeknd (maybe!) to Billy Bob Thornton, here's Angelina Jolie's complete dating history.

  • Nearly half of small businesses are struggling to find skilled candidates: RPT

    Tom Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss small businesses' decisions in vaccination requirements and the struggle to find workers.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • A Berkshire Pipeline Caused a Large Methane Spew in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- A pipeline operator owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy spewed a powerful plume of greenhouse gas in Oklahoma last week with the same heat-trapping ability as the annual emissions from thousands of cars.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeN

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Elec

  • Big Oil Pressed to Quit Trade Group in Climate-Science Grilling

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc were urged by U.S. lawmakers to abandon the leading oil-industry trade group and cut off funds to any groups sowing doubts about climate science. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Global Oil Demand Is Soaring and Refiners Are Reaping the Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel consumption is soaring around the globe, and with millions of barrels of daily refining capacity offline, refiners still in the game are reaping some of their fattest margins in years.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeGlobally, about 2.3 million bar

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe grain typically needs to

  • 'The no. 1 thing that we are missing' in the fight against climate change: Nature Conservancy chief scientist

    When it comes to fighting climate change, the science is clear. So what is missing?

  • Dems compare oil companies’ climate change response to tobacco-cancer denial

    Democrats grilled the executives of oil majors ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron and others for campaigns the lawmakers charged have misled the public on the dangerous effects of climate change in ways that mimic historic efforts by cigarette makers to disguise health concerns.

  • 7 Best Hybrid Cars (and the Prius isn't one)

    With the auto industry pivoting toward complete electrification, it shouldn't be surprising that the development of new hybrid cars has basically screeched to a halt. Toyota/Lexus makes the bulk of them, while only Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Ford offer them at all.

  • EV Charging Infrastructure Must Pace Production

    How Electric Vehicle Charging Technology Holds the Key to Global Adoption

  • Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

    Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale, or in impoverished areas of other countries. But construction could start in early 2022 on Central Texas' first "neighborhood" of 3D-printed homes, under a partnership between startup Icon and homebuilder Lennar. According to the announcement, it will be the largest 3D-printed community in the world to date.

  • Air Canada to Support the Development of Sustainable Fuel and Decarbonization Technology through a new Industry Group

    Air Canada today announced it is a founding member of, and the first Canadian carrier to join, the Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT), formed to tackle the challenge of rising CO2 emissions from commercial aviation. The new, non-profit organization, made up of ten global airlines and the Boston Consulting Group, was established to accelerate research and advance innovation related to emerging decarbonization technologies, including through the development of sustainable aviation fuels.

  • Here’s How Biden Would Spend $555 Billion in Climate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion tax and spending framework calls for $555 billion to boost renewable power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeIf congressional Democrats go along, the plan would repr

  • Goldman Backs Al Gore’s Investment Firm in Major CO2 Impact Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm co-founded by Al Gore is teaming up with industry giants including Goldman Sachs Asset Management to create a new impact venture it says will target private markets with the greatest potential for rapid decarbonization.Generation Investment Management LLP, which oversees $36 billion, said on Wednesday that other co-investors include Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Harvard Management Co., who together will provide an undisclosed amount of startup capital t