G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN SLATE OFFICE REIT

HALIFAX, NS, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary has increased its ownership of trust units ("Units") of Slate Office REIT ("Slate Office") to over 10% of Slate Office's outstanding Units.

On May 9, 2022, G2S2's wholly owned subsidiary, Armco Alberta Inc., acquired 238,900 Units of Slate Office through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $4.90 per Unit (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.30% of the outstanding Units. Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2 beneficially owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 7,858,000 Units of Slate Office, representing approximately 9.80% of the outstanding Units. Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2 beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 8,096,900 Units of Slate Office, representing 10.10% of the outstanding Units.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Units of Slate Office through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding these transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Slate Office's issuer profile. Slate Office's head office is located at 121 King Street West, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

