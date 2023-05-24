G3 Global Berhad (KLSE:G3) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should G3 Global Berhad (KLSE:G3) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is G3 Global Berhad's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2022, G3 Global Berhad had cash of RM27m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through RM8.7m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 3.2 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is G3 Global Berhad Growing?

Notably, G3 Global Berhad actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 116%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 45%, making us very wary indeed. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how G3 Global Berhad is building its business over time.

How Easily Can G3 Global Berhad Raise Cash?

While G3 Global Berhad seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

G3 Global Berhad's cash burn of RM8.7m is about 7.7% of its RM113m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is G3 Global Berhad's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought G3 Global Berhad's cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about G3 Global Berhad's situation. On another note, G3 Global Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

