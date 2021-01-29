U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,714.24
    -73.14 (-1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,982.62
    -620.74 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,070.69
    -266.46 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.64
    -32.97 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.14
    -0.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    +1.14 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0930
    +0.0360 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7070
    +0.4670 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,099.29
    +603.52 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.99
    +24.35 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,407.46
    -118.69 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -534.03 (-1.89%)
     

G4 returns today on YouTube and Twitch

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Ahead of its return later this year, G4 will air a new series called B4G4 on YouTube and Twitch. It starts streaming today (Friday, January 29th). Among other content, the series will feature comedy sketches, game reviews and music parodies, with fans getting the chance to submit their own work to the show through the G4 Reddit community. It’s also one of the ways those same fans can take part in G4’s online search for hosting and writing talent.

G4 provided an initial look at the show in a short clip it shared on its social media channels. “It’s a bit of work in progress, but that’s the point,” says G4 “CEO” Jerry XL (played by YouTube sketch comedian Gus Johnson) of B4G4. “Tell us what you hate. Tell us what you love. Tell us what you’d be willing to spend your discretionary income on.”

The announcement comes one day after G4 confirmed both Attack of the Show! and X-Play will return when the network officially relaunches this summer. G4 first started teasing its return last summer but has so far said little about where you’ll be able to watch all of its shows. With its ties to NBCUniversal, there’s been some speculation its content could land on Peacock.

Latest Stories

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • GameStop Drama Hammers Retail ETF as Nearly 80% of Assets Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- As the GameStop Corp. saga continues to play out in markets, the drama has now cost what was an $800 million exchange-traded fund nearly 80% of its assets.Investors have pulled roughly $700 million from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) this week, draining total assets to just $164 million. The outflows come after GameStop’s surge swelled its weighting in XRT to 20% -- given that the fund tracks an equal-weighted index, the video game retailer’s weighting should be closer to 1%.Theories abound as to what motivated the outflows, given that they happened alongside a nearly 20% rally in XRT this week alone. One possibility is that because XRT redemptions are delivered in-kind -- meaning that its shares are exchanged for the underlying stocks in the fund --investors are ditching the ETF to get their hands on hard-to-borrow GameStop shares. Others posit that with such a heavy weighting to the highly volatile GameStop, some holders may be choosing to take profit.Bloomberg Intelligence analysts support the first theory. “GameStop’s surging borrow rates signal high demand for the shares, with short-selling hedge funds potentially seeking to close or adjust positions,” wrote BI analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas in a report Friday. “The in-kind redemption was likely an attempt by investors to get their hands on scarce GameStop shares.”The cost to borrow GameStop shares climbed as high to 200% this week, and was roughly 50% on Friday, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.That’s compounded by the fact that there aren’t many GameStop shares out there. The company has a relatively small float, with just 69.7 million shares outstanding. And with over 100% of the total lent to bears betting against it (shares can be borrowed more than once), that’s created a hunt for shares, according to BI.But State Street’s Matt Bartolini said that there are likely many motivations at work, rather than the desire for GameStop shares. One consideration is that the hefty GameStop weighting has increased the overall volatility of XRT, leading investors to look for other vehicles for exposure to the retail sector.“They are more risk-averse investors that are not looking to speculate, who are likely playing some sort of trend that started the year, like the rebound of the economy,” Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research, said in a phone interview. “As of result of that price appreciation, that investment thesis has now been distorted.”Others reckon that the outflows could simply be investors taking profits after an incredible run-up. XRT has gained about 40% in January, on track for its best month ever.“Anyone who was long XRT BEFORE all this started had a reason. Whatever that reason, it WASN’T to gain from a mechanical pop in a meme stock that happened to be inside,” Dave Nadig, chief investment officer at data provider ETF Trends, wrote in an email. “So it’s pure 100% profit taking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reddit-fueled investing mania will end with many losers, says expert who predicts Dow 35,000

    Closely followed University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel sends a warning to the Reddit investors who are fueling massive gains in heavily shorted stocks.

  • GameStop saga shows 'we don't have enough people who can go short,' finance expert says

    The battle between amateur investors and the financial establishment has transfixed Wall Street and Washington this week around GameStop (GME), which has seen its stock price swing wildly and had trading of its stock restricted by online brokerage Robinhood.

  • The stock market wars: U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez breaks it down

    A chat with U.S. Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew more than a million viewers overnight to a website best-known for video game players, where she dissected this week's headline-grabbing battle between Reddit online traders and hedge funds. A champion of the progressive left, the 31-year-old New Yorker in the U.S. House of Representatives hosted a talk on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/videos/892140641 about short-selling, lobbying dollars and a hot stock: GameStop Corp. "For so many people at home that are seeing this happen, people were really feeling like everyday people were finally able to proactively organize and get back at the folks that have historically had all the marbles on Wall Street and forced one hedge fund into an existential crisis," said the lawmaker, known as "AOC."

  • Finance professor on GameStop mania: 'There's nothing wrong with having fun in the market'

    Obscured in the hot debates over the meaning of the GameStop frenzy: trading can be fun. One Georgetown University Finance professor says he's not good at day trading, but that doesn't stop him.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • Robinhood's Tenev: 'We stand with the people making their voices heard' amid GameStop saga

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told Yahoo Finance that he fully supported the class of individual investors behind a week of chaotic market activity.

  • Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?

    Married couples have a choice to make at tax time: They can file their income-tax returns jointly or separately. Most married people automatically file joint returns, but there are some situations where filing separately can be better.

  • Nio Stock Reverses Lower Despite 40% In Further Upside Seen

    Nio is well poised to gain market share in a growing market for electric vehicles, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Vegas Mall That Lost 95% of Value Might Be Just the Beginning

    (Bloomberg) -- The Prizm Outlets mall, about a 40-minute drive south of Las Vegas on the California border, lost 95% of its value in six months. It may not be the last mall to do so.Formerly known as the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, the Primm, Nevada mall was auctioned off on Wednesday at a final price of $1.525 million, compared with a $28.2 million appraisal in July, according to a person with knowledge of the results on commercial real estate auction site Ten-X. The buyer wasn’t disclosed.It’s the first auction of a property linked to the so-called CMBX 6, a commercial real estate credit derivatives index with heavy exposure to shopping centers and malls, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“We expect mall liquidations to continue: 31 of the 39 malls in CMBX 6 are currently impaired,” said Dan McNamara, a principal at hedge fund MP Securitized Credit Partners, which has bet against CMBX 6 as part of its broader strategy.The property is currently 57.5% occupied with anchors H&M, Nike and Williams Sonoma, according to a report this month from its servicer, which collects payments from the mall for bondholders. The mall was closed on March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and re-opened on June 1.Representatives from Prizm Outlets and Rialto Capital Management, the seller and servicer, both declined comment. A call to the mall’s marketing agent wasn’t returned, while a representative for Ten-X confirmed the auction was completed and declined further comment.A loan on the property with an original balance of $73 million was bundled into a commercial mortgage backed security called COMM 2012-CR4 in October 2012, one of 48 loans packaged into the multi-loan transaction known as a conduit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That year, the property was valued at $125 million.While the AAA rated parts of the transaction have kept their grades so far, all rating tiers AA and below were downgraded several times by credit ratings firms, including a series of cuts by Moody’s Investors Service in July.Miami-based Rialto foreclosed on the mall in 2018 and invested in upgrades and kept it open, according to servicer filings and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In 2017, firms including Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley recommended betting against commercial real estate, and in particular malls and shopping centers, using indexes of commercial mortgage bonds, in a trade that became popular.Series 6 of the CMBX index, linked to debt issued in 2012, has outsized exposure to shopping malls, making it appealing to traders who want to bet against retail space. The short bet soured for a few years as malls were able to survive.But fortunes reversed amid the pandemic’s lockdown orders last year. People stayed home and shopped online, exacerbating an existing threat to brick-and-mortar stores, and even after many states allowed retailers to open up again, shopper traffic remained low.While there will surely be more mall casualties, there may also be some winners, market observers say.“Retail outlets that are well positioned geographically or that have re-thought the customer experience will have the best opportunity for success forward from here,” said Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Oil Stocks To Watch In 2021

    The oil industry is finally recovering after a brutal year, and two companies, in particular, look set to benefit alongside oil prices

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • SEC issues statement on past week's turbulent market activity prompted by Reddit-fueled GameStop run

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an official statement on the tumult of the past week in the public stock market. It's a relatively brief statement and doesn't mention any of the key players by name (aka GameStop, Reddit, Robinhood and others), but it does acknowledge that "extreme stock price volatility has the potential to expose investors to rapid and severe losses" that could "undermine market confidence," and basically says the commission is watching closely to ensure that it doesn't. The SEC statement does specify that it believes the "core market infrastructure" remains intact despite the heavy trading volumes of the past week, which were prompted primarily by activity organized by retail investors acting in concert through organization on r/WallStreetBets, a subreddit dedicated to day trading.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble On J&J Vaccine News; GME Stock, Apple Chipmaker, Novavax Soar

    Futures are selling off on J&J coronavirus vaccine news, but GME stock and AMC surged. A Novavax vaccine is highly effective.