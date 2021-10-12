G4 will return to TV on November 16th

Seven years after it disappeared, G4 has a return date. The gaming and fandom TV network will be revived on November 16th on Xfinity TV, Cox and Verizon Fios (Verizon is Engadget's former parent company). You'll be able to stream the network on Philo too.

G4 also has a multi-year promotional and commercial deal with Twitch . The network will keep making dedicated content for social media channels, including YouTube, as well. G4 announced the return date in typically offbeat fashion, with gags about the Xbox Mini Fridge and the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Classic G4 series Attack of the Show! and Xplay are returning with their respective former hosts, Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler. A weekly show called Boosted will focus on esports coverage, and you'll be able to watch ESL esports events such as IEM Katowice 2022. Also on the docket are a series in which G4 talent and guests play Dungeons & Dragons , along with all 167 episodes of Ninja Warrior (aka Sasuke).

As well as Pereira and Sessler, the G4 talent roster includes esports figures Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Ovilee May and Indiana “Froskurinn” Black; YouTube creators Kassem G, Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil and Gina Darling; Twitch streamers Fiona Nova and Will Neff; and WWE wrestler and gaming personality Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed).