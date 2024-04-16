G42 Made Secret Pact With US to Divest From China Before Microsoft Deal

Ben Bartenstein, Mackenzie Hawkins, Nick Wadhams and Dina Bass
4 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s just-announced partnership with Abu Dhabi’s G42 followed behind-the-scenes negotiations between the US government and the Middle Eastern firm, which agreed to divest from China and pivot to American technology.

Most Read from Bloomberg

G42, a holding company focused on artificial intelligence, held talks with the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security and came to an understanding last year, according to people familiar with the discussions. Under the arrangement, G42 agreed to pare back its presence in China or face potentially punitive measures from Washington, they said.

The talks were part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to rein in China’s technological prowess and line up support around the world. G42 is backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an influential member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, and looks to become an AI superpower in the Middle East.

G42 Chief Executive Officer Peng Xiao told Bloomberg News in February that the firm would divest from China, but the details behind that decision weren’t public. According to the people familiar with the talks, US officials — led by BIS, with the blessing of the National Security Council — approached the UAE last summer and told executives they would have to choose between the US or China.

The BIS negotiations involved Xiao, Sheikh Tahnoon, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, and veteran Paul Hastings lawyer Marty Edelman, who serves as G42’s general counsel.

A representative for BIS declined to comment. In a statement, a G42 spokesman said that the divestment decision stemmed from a desire “to partner with the most sophisticated AI technology companies in the world — the ones in the US and, in some cases, Europe.”

“Geopolitical factors affect every international business, including ours,” the spokesman said. The chance to work with Microsoft and its partner OpenAI “were authentic economic and technological transformative opportunities for us. Clearly these opportunities required a movement away from Chinese relationships, equipment and services, and we are in the process of making that transition in a verifiable way.”

In exchange for the Chinese divestment, G42 was assured that it would have continued access to US technology that powers AI applications, one of the people said. That includes chips from Nvidia Corp. But the agreement came at considerable cost to G42, according to one of the people, because it had to remove some Chinese technology from its systems.

The divestment plan also helped lay the groundwork for Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in G42 — an agreement announced Tuesday. As part of that pact, Microsoft President Brad Smith will join the board of G42, which will use the software maker’s Azure cloud for its AI applications. The agreement, which builds on an existing partnership, was reached after consultation with the UAE and US governments.

G42, the largest AI company in the UAE, came under scrutiny from Congress in recent months, with a key lawmaker calling for sanctions over its ties to blacklisted Chinese businesses Huawei Technologies Co. and Beijing Genomics Institute. The firm “categorically” denied that it had “connections to the Chinese government and their military industrial complex.”

Read More: US Lawmaker Urges Probe of UAE Firm G42’s Ties to China

The deal with the Biden administration followed warnings from the State Department and elsewhere that putting G42 on an export blacklist would be catastrophic for the US-UAE relationship. The firm, which aims to apply AI to everything from medicine to space exploration, is a prized asset of Sheikh Tahnoon. The G42 spokesman said that US officials didn’t threaten sanctions during the talks.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited the UAE in March to discuss G42’s progress in shifting away from China, among other topics, according to some of the people.

It’s the latest example of Washington’s increased focus on AI and semiconductor ambitions in the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are both vying to become major tech hubs.

The Commerce Department expanded export controls last year on semiconductor technology. It now requires a license for the sale of advanced chips and tools to countries that officials worry China could use as intermediaries to skirt US controls, including several in the Middle East. Wealth funds from that region have also drawn scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States over their ties to Beijing.

But the region is also a favorite among American companies and executives, including Microsoft and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, which are bolstering their Middle Eastern presence as sovereign wealth funds pour billions into cutting-edge technology.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese city Zhengzhou tells state-owned company to buy second-hand homes to reduce new housing inventories

    China's central city of Zhengzhou has asked residents to sell their second-hand homes to a local state-owned company and buy new ones instead, in a bid to reduce new-home inventories and boost the local property sector. Local state state-owned company Zhengzhou Urban Development Group Co. will buy 500 second-hand homes from April 20 to June 30, according to a notice released by the Zhengzhou Real Estate Association on Monday. Most of China's small and medium-sized cities have suffered frail property markets, with the entire property sector in a liquidity crisis since a crackdown on high leverage on developers in 2021.

  • Ericsson's Q1 profit grows unexpectedly, eyes stabilisation of sales in H2

    Operating profit excluding restructuring charges grew unexpectedly, to 4.3 billion crowns ($394.40 million) from a year-earlier 4.0 billion despite a 15% sales drop. The profit included a one-off gain of 1.9 billion crowns related to the resolution of a commercial dispute, Ericsson said.

  • Buyout Interest in Samsonite Is Waning on Valuation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are backing away from Samsonite International SA after assessing that it is priced too highly for a buyout, according to people familiar with the situation, clearing the way for a dual listing of the luggage maker.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Isra

  • European banks want EU to designate them a 'strategic' sector

    European Banks are calling on the European Union to designate them a critically important "strategic" sector, warning that their competitiveness and the bloc's future are at stake, according to a report published on Tuesday. The pitch by the European Banking Federation (EBF) leads a list of 45 policy recommendations that the region's top banking lobby is making ahead of European elections in June. The body's president, Christian Sewing, last year urged that banks be recognised as strategic when he called them a "key factor for European sovereignty" in his role as Deutsche Bank's chief executive.

  • Investors are growing increasingly weary of AI

    After years of easy money, the AI industry is facing a reckoning. A new report from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which studies AI trends, found that global investment in AI fell for the second year in a row in 2023. Both private investment — that is, investments in startups from VCs — and corporate investment — mergers and acquisitions — in the AI industry were on the downswing in 2023 versus the year prior, according to the report, which cites data from

  • ‘Envy of the World’—U.S. Economy Expected to Keep Powering Higher

    Economists lift their growth forecasts in latest Wall Street Journal survey.

  • Stocks, Currencies Tumble Amid Broad Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European equity futures tracked the grim Asian session as signs of fading momentum in China’s economy added to angst over elevated US interest rates and tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Wo

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.