U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,095.00
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,675.00
    -156.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,192.50
    -41.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.90
    -14.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.90
    -0.46 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    -9.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.28 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    +1.57 (+7.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4110
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9110
    -0.2580 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,801.68
    -697.67 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.63
    -90.84 (-8.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.75
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

G4S International Finance plc announces tender offers and proposals for its €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023, €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 and €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025

G4S plc
·21 min read

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED).

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE “OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS” BELOW).

G4S International Finance plc announces tender offers and proposals for its €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023, €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 and €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025

20 May 2021. G4S International Finance plc (the Issuer) today announces separate invitations to:

(i) holders (the Noteholders) of the notes described below (together the Notes and each series of the Notes, a Series) issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by G4S plc (the Company) to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (each such invitation referred to in this paragraph (i), an Offer and together the Offers); and

(ii) Noteholders of each Series to approve, by Extraordinary Resolution (as defined below), the modification of the terms and conditions of the relevant Series (in respect of each Series, the Conditions) to provide for the Issuer to redeem (the Issuer Early Redemption) all, but not some only, of the relevant Series that remains outstanding (if any) on completion of the relevant Offer (each such invitation referred to in this paragraph (ii), a Proposal and together the Proposals),

subject, in each case, to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 20 May 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) including, in the case of the Offers, the offer and distribution restrictions described below and set out more fully in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender and Information Agent referred to below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Description of
the Notes

ISIN /

Common Code

Nominal Amount Outstanding

Total Early Tender Consideration*

Early Tender Payment*

Purchase Price*

Amount subject to the relevant Offer

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 of the Issuer guaranteed by the Company

XS1515216650 / 151521665

€500,000,000

102.125 per cent.

2.00 per cent.

100.125 per cent.

Any and all

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 of the Issuer guaranteed by the Company

XS1619992883 / 161999288

€500,000,000

103.375 per cent.

3.00 per cent.

100.375 per cent.

€550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025 of the Issuer guaranteed by the Company

XS1824462896 / 182446289

€550,000,000

104.50 per cent.

4.00 per cent.

100.50 per cent.

* As a percentage of the nominal amount of the relevant Notes.

Rationale for the Offers and the Proposals

On 6 April 2021, Atlas UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal Topco LLC (Allied Universal), announced that its recommended cash offer for the Company had become unconditional in all respects.

The Company understands that Allied Universal wishes to streamline its capital structure to provide greater flexibility going forward. As such the Company is making the Offers and the Proposals with a view to achieving this goal. In addition, should the Offers be accepted and the Proposals passed, this will allow the Company to apply to S&P Global Ratings to withdraw the ratings of the Company and the Notes.

The Offers for the Notes are therefore structured on an any-and-all basis in order to give all holders of Notes the opportunity to exit such Notes at a premium to market level prevailing at the time of launch.

The Company understands that Allied Universal intends to use the amounts borrowed by it under various recent financing arrangements it has put in place, together with cash on hand and certain equity contributions, to fund the Offers and redemption of the Notes should the Extraordinary Resolutions be passed.

Notes purchased in the Offers are expected to be cancelled.

Following confirmation by Allied that its recommended cash offer for the Company had become unconditional on 6 April 2021, a Change of Control (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Notes) occurred under the terms and conditions of each series of Notes. On 22 April 2021, S&P Global Ratings announced that it had downgraded the Company's credit rating, and the Company's senior unsecured debt rating (in respect of the Notes), in each case, from BBB- to B.

On 26 April 2021 the Company on behalf of the Issuer notified holders of each series of Notes that, pursuant to Condition 5.4(f) in relation to each series of Notes, a Step Up Rating Change had occurred. As a result, from and including the first Interest Payment Date following the date of a Step Up Rating Change the Rate of Interest payable on the Notes, for so long as they remain outstanding, will be increased by the relevant Step Up Margin. Such Interest Payment Date is, 9 January 2022 in respect of the €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023, 2 June 2021 in respect of the €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 and 24 May 2021 in respect of the €550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025.

Should the Offers and the Proposals be unsuccessful such that any Notes remain outstanding, a Put Event (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Notes) is likely to occur under the terms and conditions of each series of Notes. If a Put Event occurs, holders of the Notes have the option to require the Issuer to redeem or at the Issuer’s option to purchase (or procure the purchase) of their Notes on the Put Date at par plus accrued interest to such date. It is expected that the Put Event will arise on 4 August 2021 (being the date that falls 120 days following the date of the change of control and assuming the Company's rating does not revert to investment grade during this period, as more fully described in the term and conditions of the Notes). Following the occurrence of a Put Event, the Issuer would be required to give notice to holders of the Notes that a Put Event has occurred and holders wishing to exercise their put right must do so within a period of 45 days following such notice. Should holders elect to exercise their put right, they would be paid par on the relevant redemption date, plus accrued interest to such date.

For the avoidance of doubt, the acquisition by Allied Universal of the Company does not give rise to an event of default under the Notes.

Details of the Offers

The Issuer will pay, on the Settlement Date, for the Notes of each Series accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer, a cash purchase price as specified in the table above (in each case the Purchase Price and together the Purchase Prices).

The Issuer will also pay, on the Settlement Date, an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of those Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s).

In order to participate in an Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender and Information Agent by 9.00 a.m. (London time) on 18 June 2021 (the Expiration Deadline).

Each Noteholder that validly tenders its Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on its behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender and Information Agent by 10.00 p.m. (London time) on 3 June 2021 (the Early Tender Deadline) (and does not subsequently revoke such tender in the limited circumstances in which such revocation is permitted, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum), will also receive the early tender payment for the relevant Series set out in the table below (in respect of each Series, the Early Tender Payment) in addition to the relevant Purchase Price and Accrued Interest Payment, all as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The relevant Purchase Price and Early Tender Payment in respect of each Series are referred to in this announcement as, in respect of such Series, the Total Early Tender Consideration.

Notes

Early Tender Payment (expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the relevant Notes)

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1515216650)

2.00 per cent.

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1619992883)

3.00 per cent.

€550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS1824462896)

4.00 per cent.

The Issuer currently intends to only accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to any Offer if the Extraordinary Resolutions (as described below) for all three Series are passed, although the Issuer reserves the right (in its sole discretion) to accept valid tenders of Notes of a Series in the circumstances where the Extraordinary Resolution(s) for one or more Series is (or are) not passed, or to accept valid tenders of Notes of one or more Series for purchase but not the other Series and may make any such decision for any reason.

If the Issuer decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to one or more of the Offers, the Issuer will accept for purchase all of the Notes of each Series that are the subject of such Offer(s) that are validly tendered and there will be no scaling of any tenders of Notes of such Series for purchase.

Details of the Proposals

The Issuer is also separately inviting the holders of each Series to approve certain modifications to the relevant Conditions to provide for the Issuer to redeem (the Issuer Early Redemption) all, but not some only, of the Notes of such Series that remain outstanding (if any) on completion of the relevant Offer, at an early redemption amount (in respect of each Series, the Early Redemption Amount) set out in the table below plus Accrued Interest. If the Proposal for any Series is implemented, such Series shall be automatically redeemed without any further action being required to be taken by the Issuer, the Company or the holder of the relevant Notes on the date (in respect of each Series, the Early Redemption Date) specified in the relevant Supplemental Trust Deed, expected to be 22 June 2021 (assuming no adjournment is needed for the relevant Meeting(s) (as defined below)).

Notes

Early Redemption Amount (expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the relevant Notes)

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1515216650)

100.125 per cent.

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1619992883)

100.375 per cent.

€550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS1824462896)

100.50 per cent.

Notice (the Notice) of separate meetings (together the Meetings) of the Noteholders to be held (via teleconference) on 18 June 2021, and at the times specified in the Notice, has been published on or around the date of this announcement in accordance with the Trust Deed by delivery to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants.

At each Meeting, the Noteholders of the relevant Series will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, pass an extraordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (each an Extraordinary Resolution), which will provide, among other things, for the Trustee to be authorised, directed and requested to concur in and execute the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the relevant Series to effect the necessary modifications pursuant to such Extraordinary Resolution, which will implement the relevant Proposal.

If passed, an Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all Noteholders of the relevant Series, whether present or not at the relevant Meeting and whether or not voting. The implementation of the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of any Series, if passed, is conditional on the acceptance for purchase by the Issuer of the Notes of the relevant Series that have been validly tendered in the Offer applicable to such Series.

Any Noteholder who does not wish, or is not able, to tender its Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer may be eligible, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, to receive the early consent fee for the relevant Series set out in the table below (in respect of each Series, the Early Consent Fee). In order to be eligible for the relevant Early Consent Fee, Noteholders must deliver, or arrange to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Voting Only Instruction in favour of the relevant Proposal that is received by the Tender and Information Agent by the Early Tender Deadline (and which is not subsequently revoked (in the limited circumstances in which such revocation is permitted)). Any Noteholder who submits a valid Voting Only Instruction against the relevant Proposal will not be eligible for the relevant Early Consent Fee, irrespective of whether such Voting Only Instruction is received by the Tender and Information Agent by the Early Tender Deadline. For the avoidance of doubt, any Noteholder who has submitted a valid Voting Only Instruction in favour of the relevant Proposal by the Early Tender Deadline and is eligible for the relevant Early Consent Fee will not be eligible for the relevant Purchase Price, Accrued Interest Payment or Early Tender Payment pursuant to the relevant Offer.

Notes

Early Consent Fee (expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the relevant Notes)

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1515216650)

2.00 per cent.

€500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1619992883)

3.00 per cent.

€550,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS1824462896)

4.00 per cent.

Where payable, the relevant Early Consent Fee will be paid by the Issuer to relevant Noteholders on the Settlement Date in the same manner as the payment of the relevant Purchase Price is made to eligible Noteholders (subject to the right of the Issuer to amend such date of payment to follow any adjourned Meeting for the relevant Series, if required, and otherwise as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum).

By either (i) submitting a Tender Instruction in respect of the relevant Offer or (ii) submitting a Voting Only Instruction in respect of the relevant Proposal, that in either case is received by the Tender and Information Agent by 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 15 June 2021 (the Voting Deadline), Noteholders will automatically instruct the Agent to appoint one or more representatives of the Tender and Information Agent as their proxy to vote (a) in the case of Tender Instructions, in favour of, or (b) in the case of Voting Only Instructions, in favour of or against (as specified in the relevant Voting Only Instruction) the relevant Extraordinary Resolution at the relevant Meeting. It will not be possible to validly tender Notes in the Offers or to validly submit Voting Only Instructions in the Proposals without at the same time giving such instructions to the Agent.

Quorum and Voting

The quorum required for each Meeting to consider the relevant Extraordinary Resolution is one or more persons present and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than two-thirds of the aggregate nominal amount of the relevant Series for the time being outstanding. In the event the necessary quorum for an Extraordinary Resolution is not obtained at the relevant Meeting, such Meeting will be adjourned. At any adjourned Meeting one or more persons present and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than one-quarter of the aggregate nominal amount of Notes of the relevant Series for the time being outstanding will form a quorum. To be passed at the relevant Meeting (including any adjourned such Meeting), an Extraordinary Resolution requires a majority consisting of not less than three-quarters of the votes cast at such Meeting.

If passed, an Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all Noteholders of the relevant Series, whether present or not at the relevant Meeting and whether or not voting. The implementation of the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of any Series, if passed, is conditional on the acceptance for purchase by the Issuer of the Notes of the relevant Series that have been validly tendered in the Offer applicable to such Series.

General

Under the Offers and the Proposals, all Tender Instructions and Voting Only Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum nominal amount of €100,000 (being the minimum denomination of each Series), and may be submitted in integral multiples of €1,000 thereafter. Voting Only Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum nominal amount of €1,000. A separate Tender Instruction or Voting Only Instruction in respect of the relevant Proposal must be submitted in respect of each Series.

Indicative Timetable

Date

Event

20 May 2021

Launch Date



Offers announced. Notice delivered to Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender and Information Agent.

10.00 p.m. (London time) on 3 June 2021

Early Tender Deadline



Deadline for receipt by the Tender and Information Agent of all Tender Instructions and Voting Only Instructions in favour of the relevant Proposal(s) from Noteholders in order for such Noteholders to be eligible for the Total Early Tender Consideration or the relevant Early Consent Fee, as the case may be.

5.00 p.m. (London time) on
15 June 2021

Voting Deadline



Deadline for receipt by the Tender and Information Agent of all Tender Instructions and Voting Only Instructions in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offers or the Proposals, as applicable, and automatically make a proxy appointment in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution at the relevant Meeting

9.00 a.m. (London time) on 18 June 2021

Expiration Deadline



Deadline for receipt by the Tender and Information Agent for all Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to be eligible for the relevant Purchase Price

From 10.00 a.m. (London time) on 18 June 2021

Meetings

As soon as reasonably practicably after the Expiration Deadline on 18 June 2021

Announcement of Results and (if applicable) Execution of Supplemental Trust Deeds



21 June 2021



Expected Settlement Date

22 June 2021

Expected Early Redemption Date (if the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of any Series is executed)

The above dates and times are indicative only and are subject to the right of the Issuer to extend, re-open, amend, and/or terminate the Offers and/or the Proposals. Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would require to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offers or the Proposals before the deadlines specified above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission of Tender Instructions and Voting Only Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines above.

Subject as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Settlement Date for each Offer and the Early Redemption Date for each Proposal may be earlier or later than the above dates and could be different. The Issuer will confirm the final Settlement Date for each Offer and the final Early Redemption Date for each Proposal at the same time as the announcement(s) of the results of such Offers and Proposals.

The Issuer is under no obligation to accept any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers. Tenders of Notes for purchase may be rejected in the sole discretion of the Issuer for any reason and the Issuer is under no obligation to Noteholders to furnish any reason or justification for refusing to accept a tender of Notes for purchase. For example, tenders of Notes may be rejected if the relevant Offer is terminated, if any such tender does not in the determination of the Issuer comply with the requirements of a particular jurisdiction or if the Issuer decides not to accept any tenders of Notes should one or all of the Extraordinary Resolutions not be passed or for any other reason.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offers and the Proposals will be made (i) by publication through RNS and (ii) by the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Such announcements may also be made on the relevant Reuters Insider Screen and by the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service. Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases can also be obtained from the Tender and Information Agent.

Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offers and the Proposals.

Requests for information in relation to the Offers or the Proposals should be directed to:

The Dealer Manager

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom

Attention: Liability Management Group

In Europe:

Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969

In the United States:

Toll Free: +1 800 558 3745

Collect: +1 212 723 6106

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

Requests for information in relation to Tender Instructions or Voting Only Instructions should be directed to:

The Tender and Information Agent

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom

Attention: Arlind Bytyqi

Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Email: g4s@lucid-is.com

This announcement is released by G4S International Finance plcand contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as amended) (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offers and the Proposals described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Celine Barroche, a director of G4S International Finance plc.

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to any Offer or Proposal. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the implementation of any Proposal or the relevant Extraordinary Resolution to be proposed at a Meeting, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to tender Notes in the relevant Offer or otherwise participate in the relevant Proposal. None of the Dealer Manager, the Tender and Information Agent, the Trustee, the Issuer and the Company makes any recommendation whether Noteholders should tender Notes in the Offers or otherwise participate in the Proposals.

OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes (and tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s) will not be accepted from Noteholders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the relevant Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, such Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Issuer in such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by the Issuer, the Company, the Dealer Manager and the Tender and Information Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Italy: None of the Offers, this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other document or materials relating to the Offers have been submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Offers are being carried out in Italy as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the Financial Services Act) and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Accordingly, Noteholders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are located in Italy can tender Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority. Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes or the Offers.

United Kingdom: The communication of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers is not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Financial Promotion Order)) or persons who are within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order or any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order.

France: This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document or material relating to the Offers have only been and shall only be distributed in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, as amended. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum has been, and will not be, submitted for clearance to nor approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.


Recommended Stories

  • German exports to United States and China jump, underpinning recovery

    German exports to the United States and China jumped on the year in April, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that strong demand from abroad is helping Europe's largest economy recover from last year's coronavirus slump. Exports to the United States, Germany's biggest sales market outside the European Union, soared by 60.4% year-on-year in April to 10.1 billion euros ($12.31 billion), preliminary trade figures from the statistics office showed. The statistics office said that the year-on-year figures for April were strongly impacted by the first coronavirus wave in 2020 which had pushed down exports compared to April 2019.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower after indexes post third straight day of selling

    Stock futures traded lower as the overnight session began Wednesday evening, with equities struggling to catch a break as inflation concerns remained at the center of investors' attention.

  • Coinbase Closes at a Record Low After Wild Bitcoin Session

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. closed at a record low after a wild trading session that saw the price of Bitcoin swing by about $10,000.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% before paring the loss to close down 5.9% at $224.80 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000 at 4 p.m. New York time. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 Index up 0.2% after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.6% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Bit Digital Inc. was down 17%, Ebang International Holdings lost 9.8%, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. both slid 5.6%.(Updates crypto and stock moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Big money investors suggest the cycle has peaked: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

  • Robotics Firm Memic Is in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Memic Innovative Surgery, a medical-device company that specializes in robot-assisted surgery, is in talks to go public through a merger with MedTech Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company may raise additional equity through a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, some of the people said. Terms of the deal couldn’t immediately be learned. As with all transactions that aren’t finalized, it’s possible talks could fall apart.A MedTech representative declined to comment and a spokesperson for Memic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Memic in April said it had raised $96 million from investors including Peregrine Ventures and Ceros, with participation from OurCrowd and Accelmed. It said at the time that funding would support the commercialization of its Hominis robotic-assisted surgical platform in the U.S. and potentially offshore.The Tel Aviv-based company, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dvir Cohen and Chairman Maurice R. Ferre, in February received de novo marketing authorization for its Hominis system from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in certain types of surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomies. The platform has miniature robotic arms, which the company says provide human-level dexterity and essentially replicate the motions performed by surgeons.MedTech, led by CEO Christopher Dewey, raised $250 million in a December initial public offering.Another robotics startup, Vicarious Surgical Inc., has agreed to go public through a merger with a SPAC, D8 Holdings Corp.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Reiterates Crypto Bans From 2013 and 2017

    Regulators cite the dangers of speculative trading.

  • Dutch court to rule on Ghosn versus Nissan-Mitsubishi claims

    A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bullish Minutes Should Trigger Rally into 90.925

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will likely be determined by trader reaction to 89.735.

  • ‘Extreme Fear’ Grips Bitcoin Market After Price Plunge, Sentiment Gauge Shows

    The drop in market sentiment follows the past week's bitcoin price plunge, according to Arcane Research.

  • Market Wrap: Capitulation City as Bitcoin Dumps to $31K, ETH to $2K Before Reversal

    Liquidations, China and even Elon Musk may be factors in markets falling.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

    China is tweaking its $1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the country's top banking and insurance regulator, said at the weekend that it is expanding a pilot program of private pensions into two more regions - Chongqing and Zhejiang province. And sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters CBIRC is also considering endorsing a list of private pension funds and appointing a group of professional managers to run them under a new scheme.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved falsified,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MicroStrategy: Another Dip, Another $10M Bitcoin Purchase

    The listed firm now holds 92,079 BTC bought for a total of $2.251 billion.