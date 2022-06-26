U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,381.30
    -92.28 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

G7 to announce ban on import of new Russian gold on Tuesday - U.S. official

·1 min read
An employee stores newly casted ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - The Group of Seven rich democracies will announce a ban on imports of Russian gold on Tuesday, as part of ongoing efforts to hold Russia accountable for its war in Ukraine and block attempts to evade Western sanctions, a senior U.S. administration official said on Sunday.

Britain and the United States would announce the move on Sunday, followed by an official announcement on Tuesday, the official said.

"The president and other G7 leaders will continue to work to hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin accountable. Today the U.S. and the U.K. are announcing that G7 leaders will ban imports of Russian gold. The official announcement will come on Tuesday," the official said.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andrea Shalal)

