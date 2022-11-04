U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,743.62
    +23.73 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,178.84
    +177.59 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,378.63
    +35.69 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.17
    +0.44 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    +4.49 (+5.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +51.30 (+3.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +1.46 (+7.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    +0.0193 (+1.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1670
    +0.0430 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1359
    +0.0198 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8220
    -1.3420 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,990.52
    +737.28 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.33
    +20.28 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

G7 focusing more support on helping Ukraine protect against energy grid attacks

1

MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the Group of Seven countries is focusing more of its security support on helping Ukraine protect against Russia's attacks on its energy grid.

"The G7 agreed to create a new coordination group to help prepare, restore and defend Ukraine's energy grid - the very grid that President Putin has brutalized," Blinken said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing Daphne Psaledakis and Rami Ayyub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

