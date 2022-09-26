U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.25
    -10.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,583.00
    -86.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,357.25
    -19.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.20
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    -0.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.30
    -3.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9673
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.00
    +4.65 (+17.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0140 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6800
    +0.3600 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,018.32
    -77.28 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.35
    -9.18 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.43
    -0.17 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

The Gaabor air fryer sold well on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, leading the sales of many products

·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor, the leading household appliance brand, recently announced its achievements in the 9.9 Super Shopping Day.On September 9, the sales volume of Gaabor products ranked the top three in the small household appliances category in the Southeast Asia region of the Shopee platform, and achieved a good result of ranking the fourth in the small household appliances category and the third in the vacuum cleaner category in the Indonesian market.

High quality products are always the best competitiveness of the brand.Many smart home appliances of Gaabor became best sellers in this activity, among which the sales volume of Gaabor lampblack free air fryer series ranked first in the official shop of Gaabor.

Gaabor Indonesia Market Achieved Good Results on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day (PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)
Gaabor Indonesia Market Achieved Good Results on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day (PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)

Branden, head of Gaabor Asia Pacific region, said about Gaabor's performance in the Southeast Asian market during this activity: "Under the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have achieved steady growth with our own strength and constantly improving product advantages. The sales performance of this 9.9 Super Shopping Day makes Gaabor more confident to meet more challenges in the future."

Newly upgraded best-selling products

As a leading small household appliance brand in the Southeast Asian market, Gaabor has always focused on the research, development and production of high-quality household appliances, and has won the favor and support of many consumers with the continuous optimization of product structure and technological upgrading.

The widely sold Gaabor air fryer on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, equipped with a number of brand core technologies, is a star of Gaabor.The new upgraded air fryer GA-M4D series achieved amazing results on the day of its debut, and its beautiful appearance and intelligent operating system were widely praised by consumers.

Gaabor air fryer GA-M4D series (PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)
Gaabor air fryer GA-M4D series (PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)

Multiple innovations & Beautiful appearance

Gaabor air fryer GA-M4D series innovatively adopts Dual Circo double circulation Roots blower system, which has 360 ° circulation frying, efficient degreasing, fast freshness locking and other functions. It can effectively prevent nutrition loss while ensuring the delicious taste of food, and has created a 4.0 mode in the cooking field.

The upgrade of product appearance is also a highlight of the GA-M4D series of Gaabor air fryers.The external machine is finely polished and feels comfortable; A variety of ice penetrating pearlescent colors are elegant, light and extravagant, which will last forever.

Explore technological innovation to create a comfortable life.Gaabor continues to lead a new way of healthy life through high-quality products, and enables more users to enjoy the high-quality products produced by Gaabor with warm activities.

Gaabor, love in freshness.
Gaabor official website：www.gaabor-global.com

Gaabor Official Store：
Shopee：https://tinyurl.com/k8xkank5 
lazada：https://tinyurl.com/ztupuckv 

(PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)
(PRNewsfoto/Gaabor)

 

SOURCE Gaabor

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Weeks Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to add exposure to oil and gas stocks, tread carefully. And consider the strongest, most-diversified names.

  • Oil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dropped $1.15, or 1.46%, to $77.59 a barrel. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday.

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysTin led losses among base

  • Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

    For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage.

  • Toyota Softens Toward Critics of Its EV Push

    The auto maker is seeking meetings with investors and environmental groups that have questioned its commitment to greener cars.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60% of its offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday. It marks the company's second set of price increases this year as Japan grapples with inflationary pressures and a slide in the yen to a 24-year-low, making imported ingredients more expensive. From this Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltd said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.

  • Saudi Arabia Faces Challenges to Tap Its Vast Copper Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia says it has the potential to unlock enough copper to ease a looming shortage as the world makes an epic shift to clean energy, but the kingdom faces challenges that established mining countries already have solved.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean

    The auto industry's drive to a greener and cleaner future is a treacherous road for companies in its beleaguered supply chain. Many auto suppliers, already squeezed by rampant inflation and energy prices, say they have little choice but to shoulder the extra costs of making their components sustainable to meet carmakers' environmental targets. "If you don't, you're not going to have a business in five or six years supplying major carmakers," said Shane Kirrane, commercial director at Autins Group, which has plants in Britain, Sweden and Germany that make acoustic and thermal insulation for cars.

  • Japan's factory activity expands at slowest pace in 20 months - flash PMI

    Japan's factory activity growth hit a 20-month low in September, as firms struggled with a global slowdown and pressure from high energy and raw material prices that was exacerbated by a weak yen. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 51.0 in September from the prior month's final of 51.5. "Overall growth remains subdued as inflationary pressures and deteriorating global economic growth weigh on activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-branded trucks in China

    Daimler is now making trucks branded as Mercedes in China. It had previously built trucks for a China-specific brand and imported Mercedes.

  • Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying

    Beer makers face a combination of issues such as inflation and supply chain shortages, which could lead to some beer shortages and brewery closures.

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • What Is a Good 401(k) Match? How It Works and What's Average

    The most common employer match is 50 cents on the dollar of up to 6% of your salary. In most cases, you should contribute enough to get the maximum match.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • LGT Capital Increased Allocation to Japan

    Mikio Kumada, financial economist at LGT Capital Partners, discusses the outlook for the economies and financial markets of Japan and China. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • GSK picks Burberry's Brown as first female CFO

    (Reuters) -GSK named luxury fashion brand Burberry's Julie Brown as its first ever female chief financial officer on Monday to succeed Iain Mackay, at a time when the British drugmaker is sharpening focus on its core business. Mackay, 60, will be retiring next year after serving as GSK's finance chief for nearly four years. Brown, also 60, will join GSK in April and take up the job in May. She has previously done stints in the health and pharmaceuticals industry.