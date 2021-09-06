Gaabor Enters Asian Market with Gaabor Smoke-Free Air Fryer

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of the times, people are getting busier and busier, leaving less and less time for their families. Many things tend to be overlooked, such as cooking a meal for the family and having a dinner with one's parents. Gaabor wants families to not just stay home due to COVID-19, but to take this opportunity to enjoy time with one another.

Founded by Gabor Lorenz, a doer and entrepreneur in the German kitchen stove industry, Gaabor is a high-quality appliance brand with warmth and attitude. Gaabor smoke-free air fryer, featuring Gaabor Cyclone Air cold and hot circulation air guide system + Accurate segmented cooking + Oil-Fume filter system, beyond the functions of ordinary air fryer, a "fresh preservation" option is added to make consumers more peace of mind and full of happiness with the latest technology.

In 2021, with more than 30 years of experience in the kitchen appliance industry, Gaabor formally enters the Asian market. Its star product, Gaabor smoke-free air fryer, is a great addition to home cooking.

A new experience with Gaabor's fume-free air fryer

For many, fried food is a delicacy, but during the COVID-19 epidemic, people couldn't go out and buy it, and it was too much trouble to do at home. The Gaabor smoke-free air fryer alleviates this problem, as it makes food crisp outside and tender inside without oil just like frying.

For example, users can make delicious fried chicken drumsticks in three steps with the Gaabor smoke-free air fryer. First, marinate the chicken slightly in advance, wrap it up in some fried chicken powder. Secondly, put it into the preheated air fryer, set the temperature to 200°C for about 10 minutes. Thirdly, flip the chicken over and put an appropriate amount of chili powder, and cook another 10 minutes.

After a short wait, home cooks can get the perfect fried chicken drumstick with crunchy skin and juicy inside, and this kind of fried chicken drumstick with less oil is safer and healthier for sharing with families.

In the days of home quarantine, people still live with concentrated attention and create happiness. Stay at home with your dearest family and enjoy healthy and tasty food in Gaabor smoke-free air fryer.

About Gaabor:

Founded in 1987, Gaabor is a specialist appliance company. It is set up by Gabor Lorenz, a doer and entrepreneur in the German kitchen stove industry. In 2008, Gaabor launched its first air fryer that based Gaabor Cyclone Air cold and hot circulation air guide system + Accurate segmented cooking + Oil-Fume filter system as the main technology. In 2021, Gaabor formal enters the Asia market.

SOURCE Gaabor