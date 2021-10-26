Gaabor: Offers Users Easy Access to Quality Products via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27, Gaabor, a German home appliance brand Gaabor is to hold a sales promotion activity on Lazada.For this end, Gaabor cooperates with the video website YouTube and intends to share this piece of good news on its home page on YouTube on October 27.

For this cooperation with YouTube, Branden, the manager of Gaabor business in Asia Pacific region, said, "Gaabor has been always focusing on the demands and preferences of young consumers. And YouTube, as a globally popular video communication platform, has attracted many young people globally. We hope to be closer to young consumers and attract more young consumers with quality and warm products."

Gaabor: Offer Users Easy Access to Quality Products via YouTube

Low-price air fryer to meet needs of Generation Z

Gaabor devotes itself to providing users with intelligent, convenient, healthy and rich life experience, and touching consumers with a series of high-quality and warm products. Since Gaabor's entry to the Southeast Asian market in September this year, its flagship product smoke-free air fryer series, has attracted wide attention and been prevalent among young people, taking social media by storm.

On October 27, in Gaabor's official store on Lazada, Gaabor's hot sale smoke-free air fryer GA-M4B will sell at a promotional price of 1,049 yuan only, which is really the most cost-effective among similar products. It reflects Gaabor's warmth again to make quality home appliances available to customers at the best price.

Various choices and considerate service

As a German brand that has been dedicated to home appliances for more than 30 years, Gaabor has quite rich product lines. Besides the series of smoke-free air fryer, Gaabor still produces a series of intelligent electric appliances that help people create a better family life, such as intelligent rice cooker, electric kettle and juicer. Gaabor provides people with all-round intelligent home solutions for a better family life.

Gaabor's products provide different consumers with various choices in product capacity, function selection, operation mode and even appearance and color to meet different needs. In addition, Gaabor provides after-sales service of replacement for all purchased products that have quality problems within one year to provide consumers with pleasant and reassuring use experience.

Driven by the demands of "Generation Z", Gaabor focuses on the R & D and production of high-quality home appliances and has strived to make its German-quality products and craftsmanship available to customers.

Gaabor, share delicacy dass love.

Official website of Gaabor: https://www.gaabor-global.com/

Official store of Gaabor on Lazada: https://tinyurl.com/ztupuckv

