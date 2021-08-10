How Gabb Wireless is Shaking Up Kids Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Kids have different needs than adults. That's why so many products are designed specifically for a younger set. From furnishings and gardening equipment, to shampoo and even motorized vehicles, children's items are a widespread commodity.

However, technology for youngsters and preteens hasn't quite caught up. As a result, far too many kids are carrying smartphones and other devices meant for much older users. In fact, it's only been in recent years that innovative companies like Gabb Wireless have begun to bridge the child-adult tech gap . Specifically, Gabb offers devices built around delivering only what kids need-and eliminating what they don't.

Designing a Sensible Phone That's 0% Toy

What's the harm in handing a toddler a smartphone as an occasional distraction? Or letting elementary school-age students work on tablets? The underlying issue is two-fold.

First, kids (and teens and adults, to be fair) tend to waste time on their devices. And the long-term fallout from extensive screen time is only beginning to be fully explored. Thus far, spending too much time on a device has been linked to nearsightedness, anxiety, and lowered creativity. Is it any wonder that unrestrained screen exposure is worrisome to seven out of 10 moms and dads?

Secondly, children who are given full-blown access to the Internet are more apt to interact with questionable content. In addition, they're more likely to communicate with strangers. So-called "bad actors" don't just prowl in real life. They hide behind screens on popular sites like social media platforms, preying on unsuspecting kids. Children who use regular phones may unwittingly befriend people they'd avoid in a real world situation.

Again, these problems aren't hypothetical. They're well-documented and point to a need for safety measures. But should parents just forgo buying their kids personal devices until they're 16 or older? Not necessarily-and probably not in an era when an online lifestyle is so prevalent.

What's the solution, then? For Gabb, the answer to making tech safer doesn't involve keeping youngsters from owning or using devices. Rather, it lies in building and selling tech items that provide freedom within parameters. These include both a line of branded smartphones and smartwatches.

A Smarter Phone Designed to Protect Kids

Many children want their own phones by the time they reach middle school. This isn't unusual and can even be met with parental acceptance. Plenty of moms and dads feel like the peace of mind that comes from being able to reach their kids anywhere, anytime. Still, few parents want to hand a full-fledged smartphone to a child under 13 or 14 years old.

Gabb's workaround has been to engineer a "kid's first smartphone" loaded with only basic features. Essentially, the phone offers no access to the Internet or app store, cannot be loaded with social media, and contains a couple of family-friendly games. But it's hardly a baby phone. Children who use a Gabb phone can text, take pictures, and make phone calls. They just don't have the ability to cruise around the Internet, buy or download apps, or visit social sites.

From a practical standpoint, Gabb has taken the onus off parents of removing apps or installing parental controls on advanced phones. Consequently, kids can use their Gabb devices right out of the box without putting themselves or their identities at risk. And that's a relief for their parents.

Watches That Improve Time Management

In addition to Gabb's pioneering smartphone, the company has introduced the Gabb Watch. This smartwatch captures data such as steps taken per day, as well as shows the time. However, what makes the Gabb Watch particularly innovative is its use of responsible gamification through the proprietary Gabb Go app.

How does Gabb Go work? Parents can customize their kids' Gabb Watches using Gabb Go to encourage good habits. For example, the child might earn digital "coins" for completing daily to-do tasks like watering plants or putting away clothing. Those "coins" can then be cashed in to unlock in-watch rewards like digital pets. (As a side note, the Gabb digital pets are another way to introduce the concept of responsibility and self-management.)

It's no secret that children appreciate the ability to challenge themselves when they can enjoy tangible awards. The Gabb Watch presents an easy-to-use system for parents to capitalize on kids' penchants for games while helping them build useful life skills.

Smarter Tech Tools to Support Successful Parenting

No doubt about it: Today's moms and dads have a tough job trying to raise their families in the Internet age. Most want their kids to experience a familiarity with the latest technological advancements. At the same time, they don't want to put their children at risk. Gabb Wireless provides them with affordable tech alternatives that allow their youngsters to feel "grown up" without forcing children to make adult choices or consume inappropriate content.

