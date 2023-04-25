U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Gabelli Funds to Host 9th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club, New York, NY

Gabelli Funds
·2 min read
Gabelli Funds
Gabelli Funds

GREENWICH, Conn., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our 9th Annual Waste Management Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on May 11th.  The conference will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda

7:50 Gabelli Waste & Sustainability Team                                                                                
         Tony Bancroft & Hanna Howard

8:00 Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE)
          Andrew Littlefair, President & CEO; Robert Vreeland, CFO

8:30 WM (NYSE: WM)
          Ed Egl, IR

9:00 Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST)
          John Casella, CEO & Chairman; Charlie Wohlhuter, IR

9:30 Republic Services (NYSE: RSG)
         Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Aaron Evans, VP IR

10:00 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)
           Scott Rowe, President & CEO

10:30 Waste Connections (WYSE: WCN)
           Joe Box, Director - Finance

11:00 Heritage Crystal-Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI)
          Mark DeVita, CFO

11:30 Silgan Holdings (NYSE: SLGN)
          Alexander Hutter, VP IR

12:15 Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)
          Dan Fisher, President & CEO

12:45 Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP)
          Daniel Solomita, CEO; Fady Mansour, CFO; Kevin O’Dowd, IR

1:15 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)
        Larry Hilsheimer, CFO

1:45 Good Natured Products (TSX: GDNP)
        Paul Antoniadis, CEO

2:15 The Planting Hope Company (TSXV: MYLK)
        Julian Stamberger, CEO
        
    1x1 Meetings Only

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)
        Cindy Miller, CEO; Janet Zelenka, CFO/CIO, Andrew Ellis, IR

 Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC)
        David Martin, IR

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Contact:

Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.