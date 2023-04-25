Gabelli Funds to Host 9th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club, New York, NY
GREENWICH, Conn., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our 9th Annual Waste Management Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on May 11th. The conference will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.
Agenda
7:50 Gabelli Waste & Sustainability Team
Tony Bancroft & Hanna Howard
8:00 Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE)
Andrew Littlefair, President & CEO; Robert Vreeland, CFO
8:30 WM (NYSE: WM)
Ed Egl, IR
9:00 Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST)
John Casella, CEO & Chairman; Charlie Wohlhuter, IR
9:30 Republic Services (NYSE: RSG)
Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Aaron Evans, VP IR
10:00 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)
Scott Rowe, President & CEO
10:30 Waste Connections (WYSE: WCN)
Joe Box, Director - Finance
11:00 Heritage Crystal-Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI)
Mark DeVita, CFO
11:30 Silgan Holdings (NYSE: SLGN)
Alexander Hutter, VP IR
12:15 Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)
Dan Fisher, President & CEO
12:45 Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP)
Daniel Solomita, CEO; Fady Mansour, CFO; Kevin O’Dowd, IR
1:15 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)
Larry Hilsheimer, CFO
1:45 Good Natured Products (TSX: GDNP)
Paul Antoniadis, CEO
2:15 The Planting Hope Company (TSXV: MYLK)
Julian Stamberger, CEO
1x1 Meetings Only
Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)
Cindy Miller, CEO; Janet Zelenka, CFO/CIO, Andrew Ellis, IR
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC)
David Martin, IR
The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, May 11th, 2023
Registration link: CLICK HERE
For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com
Contact:
Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.