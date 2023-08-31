Gabon Junta Cements Grip as Deposed Leader Appeals for Help

(Bloomberg) -- Gabon’s new military leader sought to justify the military takeover of the OPEC member state as the deposed president appealed for help from his supporters.

Hours after seizing power in the Central African nation, the junta appointed General Brice Nguema — a cousin of ousted President Ali Bongo — as transitional head. Nguema said the decision to remove Bongo was motivated by the president’s illness, along with what he described as a flawed Aug. 26 election that secured him a third term in office.

“He did not have the right to serve a third term,” Nguema said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde. “The constitution was flouted, the method of election itself was not good. So the army decided to turn the page, to take responsibility.”

The putsch in the former French colony is the ninth in sub-Saharan Africa in the past three years, and follows a coup in Niger last month. The military takeover drew condemnation from the US, Nigeria, France and the African Union, as it sparked a slump in the nation’s dollar bonds and raised concerns of a spill over of the selloff to other African countries with high political risk.

Nguema is the head of Gabon’s Republican Guard. The 48-year-old general was a former aide-de-camp to Bongo’s father, former President Omar Bongo, Agence France-Presse reported. He owns properties in the US state of Maryland, according to a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

His appointment came after army officers appeared on Gabonese state television in the early hours of Wednesday to announce they’d canceled the Aug. 26 vote and dissolved the country’s institutions. President Bongo is under house arrest with his family and medical doctor, while one of his sons has been detained, the officers said in a separate broadcast.

Bongo, 64, appealed to his supporter around the world to “make noise” about the unfolding events, according to a video filmed at his official residence, the authenticity of which was verified by Bloomberg.

“My son is somewhere, my wife is in another place and I’m at the residence,” Bongo said. “Right now, nothing is happening. I don’t know what is going on.”

Mark Pursey, the chief executive officer of BTP Advisers, who advised Bongo on his election campaign, said the coup appeared to have been pre-planned.

“In the early hours of the morning, the president’s son Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his wife, the director of communications to the president and other traveled back to Noureddin’s family home to celebrate the result they knew was about to be officially announced,” Pursey said in a text message. “Immediately after that official announcement, the military guarding the house arrested them all.”

The country is one of OPEC’s smaller members, pumping about 200,000 barrels a day, and has abundant manganese deposits, though these resources haven’t translated into better living standards. About one-third of Gabon’s population live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Gabon’s eurobonds due June 2025 and November 2031 were the worst-performing in emerging markets on Wednesday. Shares in French mining group Eramet SA, oil and gas producer Maurel & Prom SA and a listed unit of TotalEnergies SE, which all have operations in Gabon, sank in Paris trading.

Coup Contagion

The putsch raises anxiety about a potential contagion of coups in Africa and increases pressure on regional bodies including the Economic Community of West African States to act to restore civilian rule in Niger, after the 15-nation bloc threatened to use military force to compel the military junta to relinquish power.

Since 2020, there have been two coups each in Burkina Faso and Mali, as well as military takeovers in Chad, Guinea, Niger and Sudan. The latest putsch in Gabon highlights the inability of the African Union to prevent coups, said Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners UK Ltd. in London.

“The ineffective African Union has sat back and watched regime after regime topple in Africa and failed to reverse any of the coups in recent years,” he said. “The African Union needs to step up and take some responsibility for what’s happening on the continent, before the coup contagion spreads further.”

The continental body, which suspended Niger from all its activities following the coup in the West African nation, said it “strongly condemns” the army’s actions in Gabon, according to a post on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said EU foreign ministers meeting in Toledo, Spain Thursday will be joined by the president of Ecowas and the deposed Niger government’s foreign minister to consider sanctions on the nation.

“We will apply a strong package of sanctions following the Ecowas path, anything else has to be studied,” Borrell said. “We have to do what we have to do, we have to sanction the junta in Niger.”

Gabon has been ruled by two men for more than five decades.

Bongo was first elected president in 2009, four months after the death of his father, Omar, who had held power since 1967. He secured a second seven-year term in 2016 in the closest election in the nation’s history, and violence and looting ensued after his victory was announced.

The ruling family’s grip on power has come under pressure in recent years. Soldiers launched a failed coup in 2019, months after Bongo suffered a stroke that sidelined him for almost a year.

Ex-colonial power France has maintained strong ties with Gabon, despite widespread concerns about its democracy and human rights record. President Emmanuel Macron visited Bongo in March, in a move widely seen as an expression of support.

France’s record of backing ruling families, dictators or presidents-for-life in the region in the name of stability has long been a source of a resentment in its former colonies. It has fed anti-French sentiment that has been exploited by coup plotters.

--With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak and Rene Vollgraaff.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.