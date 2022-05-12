U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.00
    -26.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,572.00
    -171.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.50
    -123.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.10
    -8.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    -1.46 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.30
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.34
    +1.35 (+4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7420
    -1.2060 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,747.31
    -4,157.58 (-13.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.27
    -111.42 (-15.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.64
    -180.02 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Gabriel Holding A/S – first half of the 2021/22 financial year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabriel Holding A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GABR.CO
Gabriel Holding A/S
Gabriel Holding A/S

Summary:

Gabriel Holding A/S achieves 34% revenue growth and a 48% increase in operating profit (EBIT).

  • The Group’s revenue was DKK 522.8 million (DKK 388.3 million), the equivalent of 34% growth

    • Revenue in the second quarter was DKK 275.8 million (DKK 201.8 million), the equivalent of 37% growth

  • Gross profit fell to 34.1% (37.0%) in the first half-year because price increases on carriage, raw materials, components, energy etc. have not been fully compensated through price adjustments to the Group’s selling prices.

  • Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) increased by 32% to DKK 64.1 million (DKK 48.6 million)

  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 48% to DKK 44.0 million (DKK 29.7 million)

    • Operating profit in the second quarter was DKK 23.5 million (DKK 14.5 million), an increase of 62%

  • Profit before tax increased by 60% to DKK 46.6 million (DKK 29.1 million)

    • Profit before tax in the second quarter was DKK 24.9 million (DKK 16.8 million), an increase of 48%

  • Return on invested capital was 19.6% (13.5%)

  • Operating margin was 8.4% (7.6%).

Expectations for the 2021/22 financial year:

After the first half-year, expectations are revenue of the order of DKK 990-1,020 million (DKK 809.7 million in 2020/21) and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 73-78 million (DKK 58.6 million in 2020/21). This is equivalent to revenue growth of 22-26% and an increase of 25-33% in the operating profit (EBIT).

The expectation for the second half-year is thus revenue of DKK 467-497 million compared to DKK 422 million last year. The second half of the 2020/21 financial year was the first normal period after the pandemic, and growth equivalent to 11-18% is expected.

The Group’s order intake and order book remain strong and, combined with good execution of its growth strategy, form the basis for the expectation of continued growth. Management also notes that the war in Ukraine and the high rate of inflation could negatively affect the development of both revenue and profit.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • The Tech Selloff Is Ugly. But the 2000 and 2008 Crashes Were Far Worse.

    The Nasdaq Composite is firmly in bear territory, but it has a long way to go to match tech meltdowns of the past.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • Disney earnings ‘a sigh of relief’ after Netflix's subscriber loss: Analyst

    Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.