Gabriel Holding A/S – first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year

Gabriel Holding A/S
Summary:

Gabriel Holding A/S delivers 32% growth in revenue to DKK 246.9 million in the first quarter of the financial year. The operating profit (EBIT) increases by 37% to DKK 20.5 million.

Expectations for the full financial year were upwardly adjusted on 20 January 2022.

  • The Group’s revenue was DKK 246.9 million (DKK 186.6 million), the equivalent of growth of 32%

  • Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) increased by 28% to DKK 30.3 million (DKK 24.7 million)

  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 37% to DKK 20.5 million (DKK 14.9 million)

  • Profit before tax increased by 76% to DKK 21.7 million (DKK 12.3 million)

  • The calculated profit after tax increases by 82% to DKK 16.7 million (DKK 9.2 million)

  • Return on invested capital was 17.6% (14.7%)

  • Operating margin was 8.3% (8.0%).

Expectations for the 2021/22 financial year:

In the annual report for 2020/21, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 890-930 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 64-67 million.

After the first quarter, expectations are revenue of the order of DKK 930-960 million and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 67-73 million. This is equivalent to growth of 15-19% in revenue and to an increase of 15-25% in operating profit (EBIT).

Attachment


