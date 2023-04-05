Gabriel Weeks Named as Chief Executive Officer of GPX Intelligence - Accelerating Disruption in the Logistics Industry with a New Visionary Leader

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / GPX Intelligence announced today that Gabriel Weeks has been named as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Saltwater, the private equity firm founded by Ryan Graves (former Uber CEO) and which owns GPX Intelligence, confirmed the appointment of Weeks as CEO after a thorough search process by the GPX board. During this process, Weeks emerged as the top candidate based on his impressive track record of success and vision to leverage location data and advanced analytics to disrupt the logistics industry.

GPX Intelligence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Weeks, who has over 15 years of experience in technology and finance, most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer at GPX Intelligence, a leader in the organization and provider of data-driven insights for the business. During his time with the company, he played an instrumental role in shaping the company's vision and driving growth.

In his new role as CEO, Weeks will lead GPX Intelligence through its next phase of growth, leveraging his expertise in business strategy to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to the company's clients. His experience is built upon deep grounding in data and strategic modeling, finance, and investment banking. Gabe's accomplishments include his CFA charter as well as his leadership role in a multi-billion dollar startup that launched an IPO.

"Gabe is the ideal candidate to lead GPX Intelligence through its next phase of growth," said Ryan Graves, Founder of Saltwater. "His people-first leadership, deep knowledge of the industry, coupled with his strong data-driven approach to operations, make him the perfect fit to take GPX Intelligence to the next level. We're excited to have him at the helm and can't wait to see what he will accomplish."

Weeks expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, "I am honored to lead GPX Intelligence and build on the incredible work and achievements of this company. We have a talented team, innovative technology across both our location-as-a-service platform and supporting hardware, and a tremendous opportunity to help businesses unlock the value of their supply chain data. I'm looking forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Story continues

GPX Intelligence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

About GPX Intelligence

GPX Intelligence is a leading provider of supply chain intelligence for businesses. The company's innovative location-as-a-service technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies gain supply chain visibility, manage important assets, and make better decisions, faster. GPX Intelligence works with a range of clients, from small startups to Fortune 500 companies, to help them unlock the value of their supply chain data.

About Saltwater

Saltwater is a venture capital firm founded by Ryan Graves, the former CEO of Uber. The firm focuses on investing in companies that are using technology to disrupt traditional industries and drive innovation. Saltwater has a portfolio of successful companies across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare, and e-commerce.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kim Dazey

Director of Marketing

Email: kim@gpx.co

SOURCE: GPX Intelligence





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/747632/Gabriel-Weeks-Named-as-Chief-Executive-Officer-of-GPX-Intelligence--Accelerating-Disruption-in-the-Logistics-Industry-with-a-New-Visionary-Leader



